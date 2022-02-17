10 Videos to Keep Us Calm Until Dorian Woodruff Returns to Pangea with STUDIO MUSICIAN: THE MUSIC OF MANILOW

The respected nightclub singer (and sometime pianist, for a lucky few) Dorian Woodruff will return to Pangea with his much-praised one-man musical cabaret STUDIO MUSICIAN: THE MUSIC OF MANILOW on February 26th. After a series of performances and great notices (read BISTRO Awards reporter Gerry Geddes' review HERE), the sophisticated storyteller answered repeated calls for an encore performance with the announcement of a repeat booking at the cozy downtown club where he frequently performs at the monthly Jazz Brunch. The autobiographical show details Woodruff's personal relationship with the canon of Barry Manilow, with whom Woodruff worked for a brief time, bringing his artistic fascination with the legend full circle. In anecdotes and song, Dorian celebrates his idol and the universal experience of hearing an artist's music in a manner especially unique to one's own heart.

While the clock ticks away the minutes until Woodruff's return with the hit show, Broadway World suggests fans and ticket holders enjoy these few videos, by way of passing the time.

Information and tickets to STUDIO MUSICIAN: THE MUSIC OF MANILOW are available at the Pangea website HERE.

