10 Videos To Get Us Excited In Record Time For ON VINYL With Farah Alvin At The Green Room 42

An Album release party deserves a good video roundup.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Review: Rachel Covey Does It All In ONE WRONG TURN: THE MUSIC OF RACHEL COVEY at 54 Below Photo 1 Rachel Covey Is 100% Right In ONE WRONG TURN
Interview: Hometown Boy Anthony Nunziata Discusses His Café Carlyle Debut On May 12th Photo 2 Anthony Nunziata Prepares for Carlyle Debut May 12th
Photos: Oscar Williams Makes Solo Show Debut at 54 Below With WORKING TITLE Photo 3 Oscar Williams' WORKING TITLE Works For Him
Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Togeth Photo 4 Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery

Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery

Broadway actress and powerhouse vocalist Farah Alvin has released a brand new album titled ON VINYL that is a sort of soundtrack to her much lauded 2019 show that audiences and critics, alike, couldn't get enough of. To celebrate the release of this album, Alvin has planned a release party at The Green Room 42 on May 8th at 7 pm. In anticipation for the exciting event, Broadway World Cabaret has collected ten amazing videos of Fabulous Farah to share with our readers.

Find ON VINYL on Spotify HERE and make reservations to the live show on May 8th HERE.

1. Stairway to Heaven/Crazy On you

2. Solitaire

3. The Plot

4. Don't Cry Out Loud

5. Infinite Joy

6. Someone Like You

7. If I Were Your Woman

8. Lady on the 88s

9. Farah Alvin at The Green Room 42 in 2021

10. B-Side B-Roll




RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

Viral TikTok Composers and Performers Take On Broadway At 54 Below Photo
Viral TikTok Composers and Performers Take On Broadway At 54 Below

May 12, 2023 Don't swipe up yet! Viral TikTokers and performers Joshua Turchin (Forbidden Broadway, Little Mermaid Hollywood Bowl, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) and Katherine Lynn-Rose (Canada's Got Talent Semi-Finalist), unite to bring an ensemble of viral TikTok composers and performers to 54 Below on July 25 at 9:30pm.

JIM CARUSOS CAST PARTY Featuring Billy Stritch Makes Its Carmel Debut At Feinsteins at Hot Photo
JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Featuring Billy Stritch Makes Its Carmel Debut At Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael

Jim Caruso's Cast Party will make it's Carmel debut at Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael on Friday and Saturday, May 19 and 20 at 7:30pm.

Photos: Anthony Nunziata Sneak Previews Cafe Carlyle Debut at Cafe Centro Photo
Photos: Anthony Nunziata Sneak Previews Cafe Carlyle Debut at Cafe Centro

The season finale of the Sanford Fisher Cabaret Series at Cafe Centro got a extra special treat last night as vocalist Anthony Nunziata wowed an overflow crowd with some of the musical selections he will be performing just 24 hours later at Cafe Carlyle in New York City with his longtime collaborator and music director Jeff Franzel. 

Club Debut For Javier Garcia Unlike Anything Photo
Club Debut For Javier Garcia Unlike Anything

Javier Garcia's nightclub solo show debut was one for the record books.


From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Crazy ... (read more about this author)

10 Videos To Get Us Excited In Record Time For ON VINYL With Farah Alvin At The Green Room 4210 Videos To Get Us Excited In Record Time For ON VINYL With Farah Alvin At The Green Room 42
Review: Javier Garcia Breaks New Ground at 54 Below With MEXICO LINDO Y QUERIDO!Review: Javier Garcia Breaks New Ground at 54 Below With MEXICO LINDO Y QUERIDO!
Photos: Vanessa Racci And Charlie Romo In FORBIDDEN LOVE: THE LOVE STORY OF BOBBY DARIN & CONNIE FRANCISPhotos: Vanessa Racci And Charlie Romo In FORBIDDEN LOVE: THE LOVE STORY OF BOBBY DARIN & CONNIE FRANCIS
Interview: Jessica Hendy of WALKING WITH BUBBLES at AMT TheaterInterview: Jessica Hendy of WALKING WITH BUBBLES at AMT Theater

Videos

Video: Ben Has a Ball with Choreo from BAD CINDERELLA Video Video: Ben Has a Ball with Choreo from BAD CINDERELLA
Inside Rehearsals For EVITA at American Repertory Theater Video
Inside Rehearsals For EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Debbie Gibson Looks Back on Her Broadway Performances Video
Debbie Gibson Looks Back on Her Broadway Performances
Watch the Cast of SHUCKED Record the Act 1 Finale Video
Watch the Cast of SHUCKED Record the Act 1 Finale
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU