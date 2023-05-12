10 Videos To Get Us Excited In Record Time For ON VINYL With Farah Alvin At The Green Room 42

Broadway actress and powerhouse vocalist Farah Alvin has released a brand new album titled ON VINYL that is a sort of soundtrack to her much lauded 2019 show that audiences and critics, alike, couldn't get enough of. To celebrate the release of this album, Alvin has planned a release party at The Green Room 42 on May 8th at 7 pm. In anticipation for the exciting event, Broadway World Cabaret has collected ten amazing videos of Fabulous Farah to share with our readers.

Find ON VINYL on Spotify HERE and make reservations to the live show on May 8th HERE.

