10 Videos To Excite Everyone About 54 DOES 54: THE 54 BELOW STAFF SHOW at 54 Below

Finally, at long last, it's the return of the 54 Below Staff show and the regulars are making reservations.

Jul. 27, 2022  

10 Videos To Excite Everyone About 54 DOES 54: THE 54 BELOW STAFF SHOW at 54 Below You know that stereotype about waiters really being actors? It's used as a joke in plenty of movies, TV shows, plays and stories of all natures, but the joke is funny because it's true. Much of the time, the employees working inside the eateries of the world (especially here in Manhattan) are people pursing a life in the business of show. It isn't an abolute, but it is certainly a large part of the show business legend.

At 54 Below there are (and there have been) many actors helping to keep the club running smoothly, from the front of house staff to those behind the bar, and all of the levely servers taking and serving orders. Every so often those staff members get a chance to get up on the 54 Below stage and show the regulars, the people who see them at every show, what it is that they do and dream of doing. 54 DOES 54: THE 54 BELOW STAFF SHOW has become a production that those regulars look forward to and a production that always sells out. Since the reopening of the nightclubs since the lockdown, there hasn't been a 54 Below staff show... but that's about to change.

On August 3rd at 9:30 pm a brand new installment of 54 DOES 54 brings the series back to the stage of Broadway's Living Room and Broadway World Cabaret is so excited that we have been looking at some of our favorite past performances from the Dylan Bustamante-helmed productions.

Get your reservations to 54 DOES 54 on the 54 Below website HERE and catch the live stream HERE.

1. KISS by Christopher Brasfield

2. The Music and The Mirror by Kayla Starr Bryan

3. When You're Home by Kariana Sanchez and Stephen Santana

4. Ex-Wives by Cassi Mikat, Meaghan Sands, Kariana Sanchez, Christopher Brasfield, Brooke Beatty and Stephanie Lazard

5. Gooch's Song by Meaghan Sands

6. Daybreak in Alabama by Tyree Walker

7. All I Need by Desmond Hurt

8. Canada is Pretty by Joshua Stackhouse

9. A Little Priest by Cassi Mikat and Jayson Kerr

10. Sexy Dance by Mandisa Boxill, Evelin Canaveral, Luis Palomino



