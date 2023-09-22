10 Videos To Count The Hours 'Til Alexandra Silber Brings THE HOUR OF PEARL To The Green Room 42

One of the stars of today's live entertainment scene, Alexandra Silber has made a name for herself as an actress on stages from Broadway to London's West End to the regional theaters of America. She has not only played the concert halls of the country, she has appeared in cabaret rooms of note like Feinstein's At The Nikko of San Francisco, New York City's Birdland, and Crazy Coqs in Great Britain. Her own series at 54 Below, I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN, is one of the most popular recurring programs in the NYC cabaret and concert scene. And Alexandra Silber is constantly in demand for special events like the recent concert staging of Nine for The Transport Group, starring Tony Award-winning Broadway sensation Santino Fontana. Alexandra Silber is a force with which to be reckoned. Talented beyond description, funny beyond belief, and a woman of style and substance, Al is the gal that the people want to see.

So when it was announced that Alexandra Silber was bringing a brand new solo show to The Green Room 42, the Broadway World Cabaret team sat up and took notice. And then they took action, sharing with one another our favorite Alexandra Silber nightclub appearances, some dating back a year or ten, all interesting, and all worth passing the time with, while we all count the days 'til October 27th, when Alexandra Silber's THE HOUR OF PEARL premieres at The Green Room 42.

Enjoy our video roundup below and get reservations to THE HOUR OF THE PEARL on the Green Room 42 website - HERE for October 27th and HERE for November 28th. Both performances are at 7 pm and The Green Room 42 is located in Midtown Manhattan West inside the Yotel at 42nd and 10th.

Alexandra Silber is always musical directed by Ben Moss.

Alexandra Silber's website can be accessed HERE.

1. Lost In The Stars

2. Maria

3. Vanilla Ice Cream

4. Arlington

5. The Physician

6. Will He Like Me?

7. Mein Herr

8. I Hate Men

9. The Pineapple Song

10. Omar Sharif