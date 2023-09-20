10 Videos Full Of Frippery For THE BRYCE EDWARDS FRIVOLITY HOUR At Birdland Theater

Modern-day Vaudevillian and cabaret star on the rise Bryce Edwards is poised to pull out all the stops when he makes his Birdland solo show debut on October 5th. Oh, he's played Birdland in group shows and he's done solo shows around the city, but this will be his first night at Birdland when his name is the one on the marquee - and everyone is grabbing a ticket. A young man with a huge following that includes some of the biggest names in cabaret, Bryce Edwards is bringing back the classic era of the Nineteen Twenties with his music, he mode of fashion, and even the manner with which he strums his ukulele and croons his tunes.

To celebrate the rapidly growing success of the savant that is the multiple-instrument-playing Mister Edwards, Broadway World Cabaret has done a deep dive into the YouTube Machine and risen to the surface with ten videos that say Bryce Edwards.

Enjoy that collection below and get tickets to the October 5th, 8:30 pm performance HERE.

1. Some Of These Days/After You've Gone

2. I Found A Million Dollar Baby In A Five and Ten Cent Store

3. Crazy Rhythm

4. Dinah

5. Tiptoe Through The Tulips

6. Everything Is Hotsy Totsy Now

7. If I Could Be With You One Hour Tonight

8. Cute Thing

9. Everybody Loves My Baby

10. Shine On Harvest Moon