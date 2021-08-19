Liz Callaway Returns To Feinstein's/54 Below For One Night Only Next Month

Liz Callaway will return to Feinstein's/54 Below on September 7 with a special one-night-only encore of her show Comin' Around Again. A rousing celebration of the return of live music for live audiences, this show will feature beloved songs by Stephen Sondheim, Maltby & Shire, Stephen Schwartz, Carly Simon, and much more.

Liz Callaway is a Tony Award nominee and Emmy Award-winning actress, singer and recording artist. She made her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along, received a Tony Award nomination for her performance in Baby, and for five years, won acclaim as Grizabella in Cats. She has also starred in the original casts of Miss Saigon, The Three Musketeers, and The Look of Love. In addition, Ms. Callaway has established a major career as a concert and recording artist.

Comin' Around Again also streamed live in August as part of Live From Feinstein's/54 Below, a new series designed to make shows more accessible to fans from across the globe and to recreate the live experience of Broadway's Living Room.

Tickets are now on sale for Liz Callaway in Comin' Around Again at Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on September 7 at 7pm. Tickets start at $55, with a $25 food and beverage minimum.

Tickets, membership information, and a full schedule are available at www.54below.com or by calling (646) 476-3551.