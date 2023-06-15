truTV's TACOMA D Returns for a Fourth Season in July

truTV will premiere season four of “Tacoma FD” on Thursday, July 20 at 10:00PM ET/PT.

By: Jun. 15, 2023

truTV's TACOMA D Returns for a Fourth Season in July

truTV will premiere season four of “Tacoma FD” on Thursday, July 20 at 10:00PM ET/PT.

Kevin Heffernan (Chief Terry McConky) and Steve Lemme (Captain Eddie Penisi) return as TV’s funniest firefighters who lead their eclectic crew, Marcus Henderson (Granny), Gabriel Hogan (Ike), and Hassie Harrison (Lucy) through new emergencies, a station renovation, and welcoming a new recruit Mickleberry, played by Chris Avila. 

"We're excited to bring the TFD fans 13 new episodes starting July 20th,” said series star, Steve Lemme.   

Star Kevin Heffernan added “I've worked really hard getting  into bathing suit shape for the Summer and we look forward to seeing everyone for hot dogs and beers at Lemme's house." 

“Tacoma FD” is set in a firehouse in one of America’s rainiest cities. These firefighters keep themselves entertained with creative competitions, friendly first responder rivalries and bizarre emergency calls.

Joining the hijinks this season are celebrity guests Tony Danza as a guardian angel, David Arquette as Teddy Dickosi, Captain Penisi’s rival for the approval of the Chief, and more including Dexter Loomis, MC Gainey, Timothy Murphy & Amin Joseph. Returning favorites Joey Pantoliano, Paul Soter, Jim Rash, Jon Rudnitsky, Maria Russell and Jamie Kaler also appear throughout the 13 new episodes. 

“Tacoma FD” has ranked as the #2 highest-rated series on truTV each year, with its third season reaching 11.8M in P2+. Executive produced by Super Troopers’ Heffernan and Lemme, David Miner and Greg Walter from 3 Arts Entertainment and Inman Young and Savey Cathey from A24 Studios. 




