esports Added to Sports Emmys Lineup of Awards

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Sports Emmys will begin recognizing esports alongside their other athletic television achievement awards.

The Sports Emmys said they will "recognize the craft behind the delivery of coverage and presentation of competitive, organized video gaming to the viewer during a 'championship' or 'final' event,'" the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) announced.

"The category ... illustrates the Academy's commitment to remain on the forefront of the ever-changing world of sports production," said NATAS president and CEO Adam Sharp.

"The addition of a category dedicated to esports welcomes an entire new pool of talent," added Justine Gubar, executive director of the Sports Emmys awards administration.

The next Sports Emmys will take place in May of 2020.

Read the original story at The Hollywood Reporter.





