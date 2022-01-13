Zooey Deschanel, Hannah Simone & Lamorne Morris to Host NEW GIRL Rewatch Podcast

iHeartRadio, the No. 1 podcast publisher globally according to Podtrac, TODAY announced the launch of "Welcome to Our Show," a NEW GIRL rewatch podcast, hosted by the show's stars Zooey Deschanel, Hannah Simone and Lamorne Morris.

Every Monday, listeners will hear from the funny friends, who called the 'New Girl' set home for seven incredible seasons. Together, the trio will rewatch the Emmy-nominated series to reveal never-before-told stories, their favorite memories from creating the show and divulge moments and scenes left on the cutting room floor. The first episode of "Welcome to Our Show" will be available on iHeartRadio and all major podcast platforms beginning Monday, January 24th.

"'Welcome to Our Show' will bring listeners the same hilarious and warm-hearted energy that 'New Girl' originally brought to its audience just over 10 years ago," said Will Pearson, Chief Operating Officer, iHeartPodcast Network. "It was simply one of the funniest and most relatable shows in recent decades and we're excited to have Zooey, Hannah and Lamorne join the iHeartRadio family to relive the show's best moments and leave us nostalgic for another laugh in the loft."

In each episode, Zooey, Hannah and Lamorne will also play a unique version of the show's popular game, True American, with made up rules, lots of confusion and loads of laughter. The crew will invite fan favorite cast members, guest stars, producers, writers and more to dissect and dish on a selected episode.

"I am overjoyed to work again with two of my favorite people, Lamorne and Hannah, and to get to relive some of our favorite moments from the seven years we worked on 'New Girl,'" said Zooey.

"The fans have been flooding my inbox and timelines with requests for behind the scenes intel. Well, here we go!" said Lamorne. "We're so pumped that iHeart is giving us this platform to connect with our fans. So dope. All of their questions will be answered....and we also tell weird stories."

"New Girl fans have a lot of questions about everything from the actual rules of True American to ping pong etiquette with Prince," said Hannah. "Zooey, Lamorne and I have missed each other so much, and I'm so excited that we've created a show where we can finally answer those questions and share so many untold crazy 'New Girl' stories that happened while we made the show!"

"Welcome to Our Show" is distributed by The iHeartPodcast Network and available everywhere podcasts are heard.

Listen to the podcast trailer here: