Zoe Saldana Will Lead FROM SCRATCH From Reese Witherspoon

Variety reports that Zoe Saldana will star in "From Scratch," a Netflix limited series from executive producer Reese Witherspoon. Saldana also executive produces.

"From Scratch" is based on the memoir by Tembi Locke.

The series is an autobiographical romance that follows an AMERICAN WOMAN as she falls in love with a Sicilian man while studying abroad in Italy then builds a life with him in the United States. When she unexpectedly loses him to illness, she is challenged to pull herself through grief so she can raise their daughter as they would have raised her together: with hope, joy and infinite love.

"This is a profound true story of love and family, deprivation and nourishment, that needs to be brought to life on the screen as Tembi Locke brought it vividly to life for me on the page," said Saldana. "We are grateful to Netflix and thrilled to be working with Reese, Lauren, Attica and 3 Arts on this wonderful project."

"Tembi's memoir is a raw and tender exhibition of life in all its pieces," said Witherspoon. "She brings you into her love, her loss and her resilience with such vulnerability and strength. We immediately fell for Attica and Tembi's vision and feel honored to have the opportunity to help bring it to life on-screen. We could not imagine more perfect partners for this than Zoe and her sisters and 3 Arts Entertainment, along with the incredible team at Netflix."

Saldana is known for starring in blockbuster films like "Avatar," "Star Trek," and "Guardians of the Galaxy." This will be her first regular television role.

Read the original story on Variety.





