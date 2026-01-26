ZOOTOPIA 2 Sets January Digital Release with New Bonus Features

The movie will also be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and a limited edition 4K SteelBook on March 3.
Viewers can take another trip back to the animal metropolis when Disney’s Zootopia 2 arrives on Digital platforms January 27, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home. The movie will also be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and a limited edition 4K SteelBook on March 3.
Disney’s Zootopia 2 has broken records as the highest-grossing animated Motion Picture Association (MPA) release of all time, earning $1.7 billion worldwide and ranking as the ninth highest-grossing film ever. The film marks the fifth Walt Disney Animation Studios title to surpass $1 billion globally.
The home release will feature a slate of exclusive bonus features, including an inside look at Walt Disney Animation Studios, deleted scenes, behind-the-scenes moments from the recording booth, and a celebratory spotlight on the music of Shakira.
The Original Soundtrack for Zootopia 2 features the single, “Zoo,” performed by Shakira and score composed by Michael Giacchino. “Zoo” has garnered over 500 Million global streams to date. The Zootopia 2 soundtrack is available on all streaming platforms.
In Zootopia 2, rookie cops Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) find themselves on the twisting trail of a great mystery when Gary De’Snake (voice of Ke Huy Quan) arrives in Zootopia and turns the animal metropolis upside down. To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before.
The star-studded voice cast also includes Andy Samberg, David Strathairn, Macaulay Culkin, and Brenda Song, along with a host of Disney and Broadway alums, including Auliʻi Cravalho (Moana, Cabaret), Josh Gad (Frozen, The Book of Mormon), Anika Noni Rose (The Princess and the Frog, Caroline, or Change), and John Leguizamo (Encanto, Latin History for Morons.)
