ZOOTOPIA 2 Sets January Digital Release with New Bonus Features

Viewers can take another trip back to the animal metropolis when Disney’s Zootopia 2 arrives on Digital platforms January 27, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home. The movie will also be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and a limited edition 4K SteelBook on March 3.

Disney’s Zootopia 2 has broken records as the highest-grossing animated Motion Picture Association (MPA) release of all time, earning $1.7 billion worldwide and ranking as the ninth highest-grossing film ever. The film marks the fifth Walt Disney Animation Studios title to surpass $1 billion globally.

The home release will feature a slate of exclusive bonus features, including an inside look at Walt Disney Animation Studios, deleted scenes, behind-the-scenes moments from the recording booth, and a celebratory spotlight on the music of Shakira.

The Original Soundtrack for Zootopia 2 features the single, “Zoo,” performed by Shakira and score composed by Michael Giacchino. “Zoo” has garnered over 500 Million global streams to date. The Zootopia 2 soundtrack is available on all streaming platforms.

In Zootopia 2, rookie cops Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) find themselves on the twisting trail of a great mystery when Gary De’Snake (voice of Ke Huy Quan) arrives in Zootopia and turns the animal metropolis upside down. To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before.

The star-studded voice cast also includes Andy Samberg, David Strathairn, Macaulay Culkin, and Brenda Song, along with a host of Disney and Broadway alums, including Auliʻi Cravalho (Moana, Cabaret), Josh Gad (Frozen, The Book of Mormon), Anika Noni Rose (The Princess and the Frog, Caroline, or Change), and John Leguizamo (Encanto, Latin History for Morons.)

Bonus Features

Featurettes: The Zookeepers — Trot along with writer/director Jared Bush and director Byron Howard for a tour of Walt Disney Animation Studios! Get a behind the scenes look as they open up the doors to meet cast and crew and share about all the work done to bring the movie to life. A City of Stars — Meet the fur-tastic voice actors behind the cast of Zootopia 2 as filmmakers share the joy of having the original cast returning and how each new role found its purr-fect match. Everybody Can Draw! — Sketch along with Benson Shum, Animation Supervisor, as he talks about his role on Zootopia 2 and guides viewers in drawing everyone’s favorite new beaver, Nibbles! Zoo-prising Secrets — Uncover ssssurprising references and characters from some of your favorite Walt Disney Animation Studios films hidden throughout the movie, along with fun facts. Wilde Times in the Booth — Hop inside the recording booth for plenty of laughs and behind-the-scenes fun. See how the hilarious cast brings their characters to life! The Treat Trolley — Meet the cheerful crew behind the Treat Trolley that brings smiles and snacks throughout the halls of Disney Animation to keep the studio artists fueled and energized. "Zoo" Music Video by Shakira — Celebrate friendship and adventure with Shakira in her music video for the movie’s new song, “Zoo.”

Deleted Scenes – Check out the scenes that didn’t make the final cut, with an overall introduction by directors Jared Bush and Byron Howard. What's In the Box? Where Are They Now? Animal Hospital Welcome to the Team Desert Festival Clawhauser Tracks Judy A Plight at the Museum Clawhauser's Family



