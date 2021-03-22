ZOMBIES 3 Will Begin Production With Original Cast Reprising Roles

Production is scheduled to begin this spring in Toronto on the music-driven "ZOMBIES 3," the intergalactic third story in the hit Disney Channel Original Movie franchise. Its popular stars, Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim, are set to reprise their roles as Seabrook's star-crossed zombie/cheerleader couple Zed and Addison. The announcement was made TODAY by Lauren Kisilevsky, vice president, Original Movies, Disney Branded Television.

The premiere telecast of "ZOMBIES" (2018) and its sequel (2020) ranked #1 among Kids 6-11 and Tweens 9-14 for the entire year they debuted. The music videos from THE MOVIES have amassed over 1.2 billion views on DisneyMusicVevo. The "ZOMBIES" movie soundtrack debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top Children's chart, #4 on the Billboard Top Soundtrack chart, #2 on the iTunes Soundtrack chart and #3 on the iTunes album chart. The "ZOMBIES 2" 10-song soundtrack reached #1 on the iTunes Soundtrack chart and #2 on the Billboard Soundtrack Chart. "ZOMBIES 2" content generated over 50M views on digital platforms and was the #1 video-on-demand and #1 title on DisneyNOW.

DGA Award-winner Paul Hoen, who has directed a record-setting 15 Disney Channel Original Movies ("The Luck of the Irish," "Jump In," "Let it Shine," "Camp Rock 2" and both "ZOMBIES" hits among them), will direct the "trequel" from a screenplay by David Light and Joseph Raso (nominees for a Humanitas Prize for "ZOMBIES"). Light, Raso and Suzanne Farwell (Disney's "Upside Down Magic") are executive producers.

"After the enormous success of 'ZOMBIES 2,' we wanted to raise the stakes in this third and final installment," said Kisilevsky. "So when the ultimate outsiders descend on Seabrook, our team of cheerleaders, zombies and werewolves must band together to face a threat of galactic proportions that may change the face of Seabrook forever."

In "ZOMBIES 3," Zed and Addison are beginning their final year at Seabrook High in the town that's become a safe haven for monsters and humans alike. Zed is anticipating an athletic scholarship that will make him the first Zombie to attend college, while Addison is gearing up for Seabrook's first international cheer-off competition. Then suddenly, extraterrestrial beings appear around Seabrook, provoking something other than friendly competition.

The movie is a production of Bloor Street Productions.