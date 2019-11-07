YouTube to Premiere THE GIFT: THE JOURNEY OF JOHNNY CASH on November 11

YouTube Originals will premiere "The Gift: THE JOURNEY of Johnny Cash", on Monday, November 11 at 12PM ET / 9AM PT. Created with the full cooperation of the Cash estate and rich in recently discovered archival materials, the documentary brings Cash the man out from behind the legend.

Watch the trailer below!

Taking the remarkable Folsom Prison recording as a central motif and featuring interviews with family and celebrated collaborators, the 90-minute documentary from Emmy Award-winning director Thom Zimny (Elvis Presley: The Searcher, Springsteen on Broadway) explores the artistic victories, the personal tragedies, the struggles with addiction, and the spiritual pursuits that colored Johnny Cash's life. The documentary was nominated for a 2019 IDA Documentary Award.

In celebration of the Youtube Originals documentary, The Johnny Cash Trust and The Best Fest, in partnership with YouTube, are also bringing fans the first-ever "Cash Fest," an unprecedented charity concert in Nashville on November 10 honoring the music of the legendary Johnny Cash. More information on "Cash Fest" can be found here.





