YouTube Premieres Trailer for New Learning Series GLAD YOU ASKED

YouTube has released the official trailer for "Glad You Asked," the latest series from a slate of new learning focused Originals coming to YouTube.

From Why do we cry? and What happens When We Die? to Will we survive Mars?, Vox's forthcoming Youtube Original is a host-driven, large-scale exploration of these human curiosities. In each episode, Vox's top journalists go on a quest to answer some of YouTube's most searched and interesting questions. By employing authoritative voices and venturing to surprising places, this docu-series takes our audience on an experiential journey to get to the bottom of how our mysterious world works.

Episodes 1-5 will debut weekly beginning October 8, 2019 and episodes 6-10 will debut weekly beginning January 8, 2020, on the Vox Youtube channel and on YouTube.com/Learning. Youtube Premium subscribers will have access to binge the first 5 episodes on October 8, 2019 and will be able to binge episodes 6-10 on January 8, 2020.

The series is produced by Vox Media Studios and YouTube. Executive Producers include Chad Mumm, Joe Posner, and Lindsay Perna. Cleo Abrams, Joss Fong, Christophe Haubursin, and Alex Clark serve as hosts.





