YouTube Originals Announces Autumn Documentaries Focused On Anne-Marie, GRM Daily, and Sidemen's Behzinga

All three documentaries will launch later this year!

In Autumn 2020, Youtube Originals in the UK will release three new documentaries which represent compelling profiles of UK voices and organisations. Four-part series 'TOGETHER WE RISE: The Uncompromised story of GRM Daily' will start on Youtube 28th September (with episodes 2-4 launching 1st, 5th and 8th October respectively), three-part series How to Be: Behzinga will start on Youtube 5th October (with episodes two and three launching 8th and 12th October respectively) and feature length film How to Be: Anne-Marie is set to launch later this autumn. Further information on all three documentaries can be found below.

'TOGETHER WE RISE: The Uncompromised story of GRM Daily' is a four-part documentary telling the story of a generation through the game-changing Youtube channel, GRM Daily and its founder Posty, the young, Black, British entrepreneur who helped contribute towards giving a new generation of talent opportunities via a global platform which in turn became a benchmark for their success. Posty's story is not only a story of excellence within Black British business and culture but synonymous with Grime and Rap: seemingly from nowhere with the help of his peers, him and his team steps up and, in the face of adversity he upholds his own conviction against the odds, succeeds and continues to do so decades later.

Posty, GRM Daily founder, said: "The doc showcases the passion and hard work that has been collectively put into UK rap music to help build it to being at the forefront of British music, it's a story filled with inspiration and hope for the next generation."

The documentary series features an incredible cast including Skepta, Giggs, Stormzy, Julie Adenuga, Kano, Ghetts, Aitch, Ms Banks, JME, D Double E, Zane Lowe and Dizzee Rascal.

The three episodes of 'How to Be: Behzinga' will take a look at the man behind Behzinga ‒ Ethan Payne, best known as one of the Sidemen ‒ and his journey from overweight gamer to endurance athlete with an ultimate goal of running the London marathon. Leading up to the event, we see Ethan's vigorous routine as he trains his stamina, strength and mental endurance alongside world famous athletes. We'll also see him open up or the very first time about his incredible weight loss journey and his struggles with mental health. With the London Marathon gone virtual and the big day quickly approaching, can Ethan leave his demons behind to overcome his biggest challenge yet?

Behzinga said: "Two years ago if you'd have told me I'd be running a marathon I'd have laughed in your face. If you told me I'd be doing the stuff I've done in this doc, I would have said you're crazy. This has been one of the most eye-opening and gruelling experiences of my life. My fans and Sidemen fans know a lot about me but now the lot is laid out - we've been through it all. Pushing myself to the limits doing some epic and brutal challenges has opened me up like never before and taken me places I didn't think possible.... physically and mentally. I've experienced a lot of s in my life, been disruptive, wild and had some dark moments, but I'm living life to the max now, I'm in a happier place and doing this docu-series has been a big part of that."

'How to Be: Anne-Marie', told by Anne-Marie, her family, friends and collaborators, will take a look at how she's emerging from this strange period during the coronavirus pandemic where the world paused in many ways and moved on in others. She's looking at "how to be" in the moment, after having time to pause, reflect and figure out what she needs right now. Throughout the film, viewers will hear from Anne-Marie's inner circle about why she holds her family and friends so close, as well as watching exclusive interviews with Anne-Marie's collaborators about her growth as an artist and her new material.

Anne-Marie said: "I let Youtube into my life over the past few months and I can't wait for you to see the finished film. I always try to be open and honest with my fans and what really excites me about this collaboration is that it's an unfiltered look into my life; from writing and recording to downtime with my friends and family. Doing what I do can be pretty fast-paced, so to have a bit more time during the lockdown to think, digest and reflect on some of my favourite moments from career to date has been both emotional and cathartic. We'll also be looking at the year ahead, which I'm so excited about."

Luke Hyams, THE HEAD of Youtube Originals EMEA said: "YouTube's open platform has allowed creators and artists from across the UK use it to connect with fans, build a community and start a business. Anne-Marie, Behzinga and GRM Daily are three of our most powerful and inspirational stories of what's possible on the platform. With these bespoke documentaries, Youtube fans have an exclusive opportunity to look behind the scenes at their unique personal lives and challenges, history and aspirations, in a way they've never seen before. It's been fascinating to see how they each have faced up to the unique challenges that 2020 has thrown at them and continued to thrive, building a path to the future."

'How to Be' is a series of documentaries touching on the personal life, struggles and challenges of their subject and exploring their impact on UK society. The series will continue into 2021.

