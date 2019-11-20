Yorgos Lanthimos Directs THE MAN IN THE ROCKEFELLER SUIT

Article Pixel Nov. 20, 2019  
Yorgos Lanthimos Directs THE MAN IN THE ROCKEFELLER SUIT

Deadline reports that Yorgos Lanthimos will direct and executive produce "The Man in the Rockefeller Suit." The limited series is based on the best-selling nonfiction novel.

Lanthimos is best known for directing "The Favourite" and "The Lobster."

The limited series adaptation tells the true story of Clark Rockefeller, a gregarious, successful, and mysterious descendant of the Rockefeller clan. When his wife Sandra begins to suspect that Clark isn't who he says he is, his decades-long web of deception slowly begins to unravel.

Fox Searchlight will distribute the film.

Read the original story on Deadline.



Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV News Desk

  • Yorgos Lanthimos Directs THE MAN IN THE ROCKEFELLER SUIT
  • Chris Stapleton Scatters, Smothers and Covers 2019 Tunie™ Awards
  • Documentary VALIANT Will Be Released on Dec. 3
  • UCLA to Launch Institute to Advance Scholarship on Armenia and its Diaspora