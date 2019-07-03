YELLOWSTONE Drives Paramount Network's First Quarterly Year-Over-Year Ratings Gain Since 2014

Paramount Network's hit series Yellowstone is driving the network's first quarterly year-over-year ratings gain since 2014. For the second calendar quarter of 2019, Paramount Network averaged a .16 rating among P18-49, a +3% increase from the same quarter last year. The brand jumped +4% compared to the same quarter last year in M18-49 ratings (.16) and +2% in W18-49 ratings (.15).

Paramount Network also increased its share growth by +11% from last year's second quarter, driving the brand's biggest year-over-year share gain among P18-49 in five years. Share among M18-49 increased +14% year-over year (1.12), while share jumped +9% among W18-49 (.88).

Paramount Network's hit series Yellowstone ranks as the #1 summer series on cable and continues to achieve massive demo growth and break series records, driven by increases in young viewers and female audiences in L+3 viewing. In all key demos, the most recent episode of Yellowstone, 202, saw ratings gains of at least +60% year-over-year from episode 102 (L+3).

Episode 202 premiered June 26 and was the #1 cable telecast of the night with P18-49, P25-54, M18-49, W25-54, and M25-54 (L+3). Yellowstone 202 recorded a series-high 1.87 rating among P18-49, a +66% increase from episode 102 and jumped +10% from the season two premiere. Among female audiences, W18-49 ratings (1.85) jumped +64% year-over-year, while W25-54 ratings (2.64) were up +65%. L+3 ratings for Yellowstone episode 202 are included below, compared to last week's season premiere and the second episode of the first season:

· P18-49: 1.87 rating (+66% vs. episode 102; +10% vs. episode 201)

· M18-49: 1.9 rating (+68% vs. episode 102; +6% vs. episode 201)

· W18-49: 1.85 rating (+64% vs. episode 102; +15% vs. episode 201)

· P25-54: 2.7 rating (+62% vs. episode 102; +9% vs. episode 201)

· M25-54: 2.77 rating (+60% vs. episode 102; +3% vs. episode 201)

· W25-54: 2.64 rating (+65% vs. episode 102; +14% vs. episode 201)

Paramount Network recently ordered a 10-episode third season of the series. Yellowstone stars world-renowned actor and Oscar(R)-winner Kevin Costner as John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. Yellowstone is co-created by critically-acclaimed, Oscar(R)-nominated screenwriter Taylor Sheridan (Wind River, Hell or High Water and Sicario), and John Linson.The impressive cast list for Yellowstone also includes Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Danny Huston and Gil Birmingham. Neal McDonough joined the cast for season two.

Yellowstone headlines Paramount Network's scripted roster, which also includes the following upcoming projects: Coyote starring Michael Chiklis; Paradise Lost (working title) starring Josh Hartnett; 68 Whiskey, from Ron Howard and Brian Grazer's Imagine Entertainment; and the new Darren Star series Emily in Paris, starring Lily Collins.

