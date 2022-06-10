YELLOWSTONE Announces Casting for the Highly Anticipated Fifth Season

Paramount Network TODAY REVEALED additional casting for Yellowstone, TV's #1 series, which returns for its highly-anticipated season five on Sunday, November 13th.

Josh Lucas (Young John Dutton) will return alongside Jacki Weaver (Caroline Warner), Kylie Rogers (Young Beth Dutton) and Kyle Red Silverstein (Young Rip Wheeler) with Kai Caster (American Horror Story), Lainey Wilson, Lilli Kay (Your Honor and Rustin), and Dawn Olivieri (1883, Bright and House of Lies) joining the star-studded ensemble. Additionally, fan-favorites Mo Brings Plenty (Mo) and Wendy Moniz (Governor Lynelle Perry) have been upped to series regulars.

New cast includes Kai Caster will play 'Rowdy', a young cowboy, Lainey Wilson will play a musician named 'Abby,' Lilli Kay will play 'Clara Brewer', the new assistant for one of the Duttons, Dawn Olivieri will play 'Sarah Atwood', a confident, corporate shark and a new arrival to Montana.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect - the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders - an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and vicious business rivalries.

The critically-acclaimed ensemble cast includes Oscar®-winner Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham. Additionally, Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly were recently upped to series regulars.

Yellowstone is co-created by Oscar®-nominated screenwriter Taylor Sheridan (Wind River, Hell or High Water and Sicario) and John Linson. Executive producers include John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari and Stephen Kay.