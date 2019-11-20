Winners Announced for the 2019 Boston International Kids Film Festival

Six films were selected for special recognition on Saturday, November 16th at the Boston International Kids Film Festival (BIKFF). The independent judges selected one winner for each of the five film categories Best Documentary, Best Short Film, Best Foreign Language Film, Best Student Documentary, Best Student Short Film. Furthermore one film was honored with the Peggy Charren Award for Excellence, created in honor of Peggy Charren, who worked tirelessly to achieve both quality and diversity in children's television, and organized parents in her community to create an advocacy group, Action for Children's Television (ACT). More than 80 films were selected for the festival that celebrates films for, by, and about kids. BIKFF was held at the Capitol Theatre in Arlington, the Somerville Theatre, and Lesley University College of Art and Design on November 15th - 17th.

The 2019 Winners are as follows:

Best Documentary: My Beautiful Stutter directed by Ryan Gielen.

Best Short Film: GAME directed by Jeannie Donohoe

Best Foreign Language Film: The Sun is a Path God directed by Dekyvere Mathijs

Best Student Documentary: Kung Fu Joe directed by Violet Wright

Best Student Short Film: Dock 24 directed by Nicholas Danner

Peggy Charren Award for Excellence: Microplastic Madness directed by Atsuko Quirk and Debby Lee Cohen

Click here to learn more about all of the films screened at the Boston International Kids Film Festival.

A program of Filmmakers Collaborative, BIKFF works to inspire kids to use the media to tell their own stories while screening some of the best films that independent filmmaking has to offer.





