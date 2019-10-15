Willem Dafoe Will Star in NIGHTMARE ALLEY

Variety reports that actor Willem Dafoe has joined the cast of Guillermo del Toro's "Nightmare Alley."

Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara make up the rest of the already-announced cast.

Dafoe will play the head barker at a traveling carnival who gives Bradley Cooper's character a job, ushering him into a world of show biz and grifting.

Dafoe is garnering excellent reviews for his performance in upcoming film "The Lighthouse." He's also known for roles in the Sam Raimi "Spider-Man" films, "The Florida Project," "The Grand Budapest Hotel," and more.

Read the original story on Variety.





