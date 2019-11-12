Will Ferrell to Host SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE on November 23

Will Ferrell will return to Studio 8H for his fifth appearance as host on Nov. 23. Ferrell was a member of the "SNL" cast from 1995-2002.

King Princess will make her musical guest debut. The acclaimed artist recently released her debut studio album, "Cheap Queen," and rose to prominence with her first single, "1950."

"SNL" returns Nov. 16 with recording artist and actor Harry Styles pulling double duty as host and musical guest.

"Saturday Night Live" is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.





