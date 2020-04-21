What's Coming to Disney+ in May; THE PRINCESS BRIDE, THE CLONE WARS, & More!

Disney+ has announced the new titles coming to the streaming platform in May. The Star Wars Day celebrations on May 4 include Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, a new docuseries about the making of The Mandalorian Season 1 and the series finale of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Disney also announced that Disney+ will also be adding the classic film Princess Bride. See the full list of titles below!

Here's what's coming to Disney+ in May:

May 1

New Library Titles

Awesome Animals Season 1

Birth of Europe Season 1

Bride of Boogedy

Buried SECRETS OF THE BIBLE with Albert Lin Season 1

CAR SOS Seasons 1-7

Disney KIRBY BUCKETS Seasons 1-3

George of the Jungle

Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey

Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco

How to Play Baseball

In Beaver Valley

Lost Treasures of Egypt Season 1

Love & Vets Season 1

Nature's Half Acre

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

Prairie Dog Manor Season 1

Primal Survivor Seasons 1-4

Prowlers of the Everglades

Secrets of the Zoo

Secrets of the Zoe: Tampa

Survive the Tribe Season 1

United States of Animals Season 1

Unlikely Animal Friends Season 3

Water Birds

Disney+ Originals

Be Our Chef Episode 106 - "Slimy yet Satisfying"

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Episode 711 - "Shattered"

Disney Family Sundays Episode 126 - "Star Wars: Clock"

One Day at Disney Episode 122 - "Robin Roberts: GOOD MORNING AMERICA Co-Anchor"

Prop Culture (S1)

May 2

New Library Titles

John Carter

May 4

Disney+ Originals

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Series Premiere - "Directing"

Star Wars: The Clone Wars S7 Finale- "Victory and Death"

May 8

Disney+ Originals

Be Our Chef Episode 107 - "Anyone Can Cook"

Disney Family Sundays Episode 127 - "Star Wars: Hanging Art"

One Day at Disney Episode 123 - "Joe Hernandez: Attractions Host"

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Episode 102 - "Legacy"

Disney Insider Episode 105 - "Running through Disney, Sorcerer's Arena, Opening the Archives"

May 15

New Library Titles

Furry Files

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Disney+ Originals

Be Our Chef Episode 108 - "Worth Melting For"

Disney Family Sundays Episode 128 - "Beauty and the Beast: Stained Glass"

One Day at Disney Episode 124 - "Stephanie Carroll: Ranch Hand"

It's a Dog's Life Series Premiere - "Whale Poop Dogs & Sheep Herding Dogs"

May 22

New Library Titles

The Boys: The Sherman Brothers' Story

Disney JUST ROLL WITH IT Season 1

Disney MECH-X4 Seasons 1-2

Disney Vampirina Season 3

Disneyland Goes to the World's Fair

Fantastic Mr. Fox

Heartland Docs, DVM Season 1

Hello, Dolly!

Marvel's Future Adventures Season 2

Disney+ Originals

The Big Fib Season 1

Be Our Chef Episode 109 - "Tiana's Place"

Disney Family Sundays Episode 129 - "Bambi: Lanterns"

One Day at Disney Episode 125 - "Ed Fritz: Imagineering Ride Engineer"

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)





Related Articles View More TV Stories