What to Watch on HBO Max in December
Celebrate Christmas Day with Wonder Woman 1984, starring Gal Gadot, when it flies onto the platform the same day it hits theaters around the country. Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman's next big screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah. Get into the holiday spirit this December with the premiere of the exclusive holiday special My Gift: A Christmas Special from Carrie Underwood, which features the COUNTRY MUSIC superstar performing a combination of beloved traditional favorites and new original material from her first highly anticipated Christmas album. Mark your calendars for the premiere of the new Euphoria special episode starring Emmy®-winning lead actress Zendaya. Steven Soderbergh's new comedy film Let Them All Talk will be THE TALK of the town with its A-list cast including Meryl Streep, Candice Bergen, Dianne Wiest, Gemma Chan, and Lucas Hedges. The third season of Summer Camp Island, following best friends Oscar and Hedgehog as they have strange encounters with mystical creatures, discovering their own magical potential is also set to debut this December. There's even more in store with the premiere of Heaven's Gate: The Cult of Cults, an intimate, four-part docuseries that explores the infamous religious movement and the stranger-than-fiction circumstances that culminated in the biggest mass suicide to ever take place in the U.S. Top films debuting include The Shawshank Redemption, The Photograph, Sex and the City, Sex and the City 2, Gladiator, Meet Me in St. Louis and Demolition Man. December will be the last chance to watch Analyze This, Citizen Kane, and La La Land before they depart the service.
TITLES COMING TO HBO MAX IN DECEMBER
December 2:
December 1:
3 Godfathers, 1949
40 Days And 40 Nights, 2002 (HBO)
Absolute Power, 1997
Adam Ruins Everything, Seasons 2-3
The Adventures of Pinocchio, 1996
Amanpour: Sex & Love Around the World, 2018
Amistad, 1997 (HBO)
Annabelle: Creation, 2017 (HBO)
The Bay, 2012 (HBO)
The Beguiled, 2017 (HBO)
Beyond Reasonable Doubt, 2017
The Bishop's Wife, 1947
The Blind Side, (HBO)
Blow-Up, 1966
The Book Of Henry, 2017 (HBO)
Bright Young Things, 2004 (HBO)
Bundle of Joy, 1956
The Carbonaro Effect, Seasons 2-5
Chasing Life with Sanjay Gupta, 2019
Cinderella Story: If The Shoe Fits, A, 2016
Code 46, 2004 (HBO)
Comedy Knockout, 2016
Contraband, 2012 (HBO)
Crimes of the Century, 2013
The Crow, 1994 (HBO)
The Crow: City Of Angels, 1996 (HBO)
The Crow: Wicked Prayer, 2005 (HBO)
Dead Wives Club, Season 1
Death Row Stories, Seasons 1-4
De Blanco La Patuda (aka White Is For Virgins), 2020 (HBO)
Deep Blue Sea, 1999
Demolition Man, 1993
Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days, 2012 (HBO)
Fallen, 1998
Falling Skies, 2011
The Family Man, 2000 (HBO)
Father of the Bride, 1950
Fifty Shades Of Black, 2016 (HBO)
Final Destination, 2000
Final Destination 2, 2003
Final Destination 3, 2006
The Final Destination, 2009
Finding Jesus: Faith, Fact, Forgery, 2015
Freelancers, 2012 (HBO)
Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home, 1995
Free Willy 3: The Rescue, 1997
Free Willy: Escape from Pirate's Cove, 2010
The Girl With All The Gifts, 2016 (HBO)
Gladiator, 2000
Gun Crazy, 1950
Harry And The Hendersons, 1987 (HBO)
Hell in the Heartland, 2019
Hero, 2004 (HBO)
The History of Comedy, 2017
Holiday Affair, 1949
Hot Fuzz, 2007 (HBO)
How It Really Happened, Seasons 1-4
The Human Stain, 2003 (HBO)
The Hunt with John Walsh, 2014
Inside Evil with Chris Cuomo, 2018
It Happened on Fifth Avenue, 1947
Joe Versus the Volcano, 1990
Juice, 1992
Just My Luck, 2006 (HBO)
Kung Fu Panda 2, 2011
Laff Mobb's Laff Tracks, 2018
The Last Samurai, 2003
La Unidad, 2020
Logan's Run, 1976
Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, 2001
The Man Who Came to Dinner, 1942
Mars Attacks!, 1996
Meet Me in St. Louis, 1944
Michael Clayton, 2007
Misery, 1990 (HBO)
The Misery Index, 2013
My Dream is Yours, 1949
Nancy Drew, 2007
No Blade of Grass, 1970
Omega Man, The, 1971
On Moonlight Bay, 1951
Outbreak, 1995
Paid Off with Michael Torpey, 2018
Phantom Thread, 2017 (HBO)
Period of Adjustment, 1962
Pope: The Most Powerful Man In History, 2018
Project X, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Rachel Dratch's Late Night Snack, 2016
The Redemption Project, 2019
Risky Business, 1983
Robots, 2005 (HBO)
Rock Of Ages, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Romance on the High Seas, 1948
Room for One More, 1952
Sanctum, 2011 (HBO)
The Sentinel, 2006 (HBO)
Sex and the City, 2008
Sex and the City 2, 2010
Shaun Of The Dead, 2004 (HBO)
The Shawshank Redemption, 1994
Shop Around the Corner, The, 1940
Snakes on a Plane, 2006
Snow White And The Huntsman, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
Something's Killing Me, 2017
Southland, Seasons 1-5
Soylent Green, 1973
SPAWN, 1997
Stargirl, Season 1
Striptease, 1996
Susan Slept Here, 1954
Talk Show the Game Show, 2017
Tea for Two, 1950
Those Who Can't, 2016
Three Godfathers, 1936
THX 1138, 1971
Timeline, 2003 (HBO)
Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale, 2007
Tom And Jerry: Santa's Little Helpers, 2014
True Grit, 2010 (HBO)
Unfaithful, 2002 (HBO)
Unmasking a Killer, 2018
Very Scary People, Season 1
The Wedding Date, 2005 (HBO)
Westworld, 1973
What Bitch? (HBO)
Wrath of the Titans, 2012 (HBO)
Wrecked, 2019
Yogi Bear, 2010
Young Man with a Horn, 1949
Baby God, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
- Baby God is a shocking examination of the work of a Las Vegas fertility specialist, the late Dr. Quincy Fortier, who assisted hundreds of couples struggling with difficulty conceiving and the many women he guided to pregnancy through the use of his own sperm without their knowledge or consent
December 3:
Full Bloom, Season Finale
Heaven's Gate: The Cult of Cults, HBO Max Documentary Premiere
- An intimate, four-part series that explores the infamous religious movement and the stranger-than-fiction circumstances that culminated in the biggest mass suicide to ever take place in the U.S.
Looney Tunes Cartoons,Bugs Bunny's 24 Carrot Holiday Special Premiere
My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood, HBO Max Special Premiere
- Underwood will appear with a live orchestra and choir, performing a combination of beloved traditional favorites celebrating her faith and the spiritual nature of the holiday, as well as new original material from the highly anticipated album which was released on vinyl October 30th.
Stylish with Jenna Lyons, HBO Max Original Series PremiereDecember 4:
Beyond the Spotlight, Season 1
Bright Now: Alien Worlds, 2020
Engineering the Future, 2020
JUJUTSU KAISEN (Crunchyroll Collection)
La Leyenda Negra (HBO)December 5:
The Photograph, 2020 (HBO)December 6:
Euphoria Special, Special Episode Premiere (HBO)
- In the aftermath of being left by Jules at the train station and relapsing, the first special episode follows Rue (played by Emmy®-winner Zendaya) as she celebrates Christmas. Written and directed by series creator Sam Levinson, the episode, titled "Trouble Don't Last Always," also stars Colman Domingo, who appeared in season one.
Murder On Middle Beach, Docuseries Finale (HBO)December 7:
Axios, Season Finale (HBO)December 8:
40 Years A Prisoner, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
- HBO Documentary Film's 40 Years a Prisoner chronicles the controversial 1978 Philadelphia police raid on the radical back-to-nature group MOVE and the aftermath that led to a son's decades long fight to free his parents.
La Jauria (The Pack), Season 1
One Night in Bangkok, 2020
Alabama Snake, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
- Alabama Snake, directed by Theo Love and produced by Bryan Storkel, explores the story of October 4, 1991, when a violent crime was reported in the sleepy town of Scottsboro, Alabama.
The Trial of Christine KeelerDecember 10:
4 Blocks, Seasons 1-3
Esme & Roy, HBO Max Holiday Special Episode
Haute Dog, HBO Max Holiday Special Episode
- It's a Winter Wonderland - but the competition isn't heating up, it's cooling down! Join our groomers as they get in the howl-iday spirit, unleashing festive creations on their furry friends for a shot at a holly jolly gift of $10,000.
House of Ho, HBO Max Original Series Premiere
- The multi- generational family docusoap House of Ho chronicles the daily lives of patriarch Binh Ho, matriarch Hue Ho, their daughter Judy Ho, their son Washington Ho and his wife Lesley Ho, Aunt Tina, and Cousin Sammy.
Let Them All Talk, HBO Max Original Film Premiere
- Let Them All Talk tells the story of a celebrated author (Meryl Streep) who takes a journey with some old friends (Candice Bergen and Dianne Wiest) to have some fun and heal old wounds. Her nephew (Lucas Hedges) comes along to wrangle the ladies and her literary agent (Gemma Chan) also books herself on the trip.
Summer Camp Island, Season 3 Premiere
- Season three follows best friends Oscar and Hedgehog as they have strange encounters with mystical creatures, discovering their own magical potential along the way. As Oscar and Hedgehog dive deeper into the magical community, they hear fables of friendships and discover how Susie and the witches first came to the island.
Veneno, Season Finale
Valley of Tears, Season Finale
Adult Material
Midnight Family, 2020 (HBO)
One Way Or Another, Season Finale (HBO)December 12:
- The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Frank Marshall ("Seabiscuit", "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button"), the documentary chronicles the triumphs and hurdles of brothers Barry, Maurice and Robin Gibb, otherwise known as the Bee Gees.
December 15:
Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
The Art Of Political Murder, Documentary Premiere (HBO)December 17:
CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute
The Flight Attendant, HBO Max Limited Series Finale
Homeschool Musical Class of 2020, HBO Max Special Premiere
- Inspired by Tony Award winning actress Laura Benanti's ("My Fair Lady" and "She Loves Me" on Broadway, Younger, Supergirl, Nashville) online movement #SunshineSongs, in which she offered to be an audience for the students around the country whose spring musicals were cancelled because of COVID-19, this television event will give students the opportunity to sing and dance like the stars they are, from the safety of their homes.
Love Monster, Season 1-2
Sesame Street: Holiday at Hooper's
- It's Holiday time on Sesame Street! When their parents run late from the holiday concert, Elmo and Baby Bear stay with Alan and Nina at Hooper's store. But they are disappointed not to celebrate Christmas Eve and Hanukkah as they had planned. Alan wonders how to make Hooper's feel more festive. What if they make their own holiday decorations? Elmo, Baby Bear, Nina, and Alan sing carols, eat latkes, and make lots of decorations. They create a wonderful holiday celebration all by themselves-and Elmo and Baby Bear realize that the best part of holidays is being together with friends and family.
December 19:
December 18:
Diego Torres Sinfonico, Season 1 (HBO)
Hasta Que La Boda Nos Separe (aka The Wedding Unplanner), 2020 (HBO)
Wendy, 2020 (HBO)December 20:
I Used To Go Here, 2020 (HBO)December 23:
Squish, Season 1December 25:
The West Wing, Season 1-7
Wonder Woman 1984December 26:
Independence Day (Extended Version), 1996 (HBO) Road Trip, Season 1December 28:
His Dark Materials, Season 2 Finale (HBO)December 29:
Los Dias De La Ballena (AKA The Days of the Whale) (HBO) December 31:
The Champ, 1979
Conan Without Borders
December 10:
LAST CHANCE TO CATCH: SELECT TITLES LEAVING HBO MAX IN DECEMBER
Lights Out, 2016 (HBO)December 15:
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, 2019 (HBO)December 26:
American Animals, 2018 (HBO)December 27:
Arizona, 2018 (HBO)December 31:
An American in Paris, 1951
Analyze This, 1999
Austin Powers In Goldmember, 2002
Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery, 1997
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, 1999
Batman & Robin, 1997
Batman Forever, 1995
Batman v Superman: Ultimate Edition, 2016
Bonnie and Clyde, 1967
Boogie Nights, 1997
Bringing Up Baby, 1938
Clash Of The Titans, 2010
Constantine, 2005
Demolition Man, 1993
Dirty Harry, 1971
Doctor Zhivago, 1965
Empire of the Sun, 1987
Friday the 13th, 2009
Free Willy, 1993
Giant, 1956
Gladiator, 2000
The Hey Arnold! The Movie, 2002
The Hobbit, 1977
Jonah Hex, 2010
La La Land, 2016 (HBO)
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life, 2003
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, 2001
The Lego Ninjago Movie, 2014
Lucy In The Sky, 2019 (HBO)
Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted, 2012 (HBO)
Monsters vs. Aliens, 2009
Rugrats Go Wild, 2003