What to Watch on HBO Max in December

The best gift isn't under the Christmas tree, it's on HBO Max! Celebrate Christmas Day with Wonder Woman 1984, starring Gal Gadot, when it flies onto the platform the same day it hits theaters around the country. Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman's next big screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah.

Get into the holiday spirit this December with the premiere of the exclusive holiday special, which features the COUNTRY MUSIC superstar performing a combination of beloved traditional favorites and new original material from her first highly anticipated Christmas album. Mark your calendars for the premiere of the new Euphoria special episode starring Emmy®-winning lead actress Zendaya.

Steven Soderbergh's new comedy filmwill be THE TALK of the town with its A-list cast including Meryl Streep, Candice Bergen, Dianne Wiest, Gemma Chan, and Lucas Hedges. The third season of Summer Camp Island , following best friends Oscar and Hedgehog as they have strange encounters with mystical creatures, discovering their own magical potential is also set to debut this December.

There's even more in store with the premiere of, an intimate, four-part docuseries that explores the infamous religious movement and the stranger-than-fiction circumstances that culminated in the biggest mass suicide to ever take place in the U.S.

December 1:

3 Godfathers, 1949

40 Days And 40 Nights, 2002 (HBO)

Absolute Power, 1997

Adam Ruins Everything, Seasons 2-3

The Adventures of Pinocchio, 1996

Amanpour: Sex & Love Around the World, 2018

Amistad, 1997 (HBO)

Annabelle: Creation, 2017 (HBO)

The Bay, 2012 (HBO)

The Beguiled, 2017 (HBO)

Beyond Reasonable Doubt, 2017

The Bishop's Wife, 1947

The Blind Side, (HBO)

Blow-Up, 1966

The Book Of Henry, 2017 (HBO)

Bright Young Things, 2004 (HBO)

Bundle of Joy, 1956

The Carbonaro Effect, Seasons 2-5

Chasing Life with Sanjay Gupta, 2019

Cinderella Story: If The Shoe Fits, A, 2016

Code 46, 2004 (HBO)

Comedy Knockout, 2016

Contraband, 2012 (HBO)

Crimes of the Century, 2013

The Crow, 1994 (HBO)

The Crow: City Of Angels, 1996 (HBO)

The Crow: Wicked Prayer, 2005 (HBO)

Dead Wives Club, Season 1

Death Row Stories, Seasons 1-4

De Blanco La Patuda (aka White Is For Virgins), 2020 (HBO)

Deep Blue Sea, 1999

Demolition Man, 1993

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days, 2012 (HBO)

Fallen, 1998

Falling Skies, 2011

The Family Man, 2000 (HBO)

Father of the Bride, 1950

Fifty Shades Of Black, 2016 (HBO)

Final Destination, 2000

Final Destination 2, 2003

Final Destination 3, 2006

The Final Destination, 2009

Finding Jesus: Faith, Fact, Forgery, 2015

Freelancers, 2012 (HBO)

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home, 1995

Free Willy 3: The Rescue, 1997

Free Willy: Escape from Pirate's Cove, 2010

The Girl With All The Gifts, 2016 (HBO)

Gladiator, 2000

Gun Crazy, 1950

Harry And The Hendersons, 1987 (HBO)

Hell in the Heartland, 2019

Hero, 2004 (HBO)

The History of Comedy, 2017

Holiday Affair, 1949

Hot Fuzz, 2007 (HBO)

How It Really Happened, Seasons 1-4

The Human Stain, 2003 (HBO)

The Hunt with John Walsh, 2014

Inside Evil with Chris Cuomo, 2018

It Happened on Fifth Avenue, 1947

Joe Versus the Volcano, 1990

Juice, 1992

Just My Luck, 2006 (HBO)

Kung Fu Panda 2, 2011

Laff Mobb's Laff Tracks, 2018

The Last Samurai, 2003

La Unidad, 2020

Logan's Run, 1976

Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, 2001

The Man Who Came to Dinner, 1942

Mars Attacks!, 1996

Meet Me in St. Louis, 1944

Michael Clayton, 2007

Misery, 1990 (HBO)

The Misery Index, 2013

My Dream is Yours, 1949

Nancy Drew, 2007

No Blade of Grass, 1970

Omega Man, The, 1971

On Moonlight Bay, 1951

Outbreak, 1995

Paid Off with Michael Torpey, 2018

Phantom Thread, 2017 (HBO)

Period of Adjustment, 1962

Pope: The Most Powerful Man In History, 2018

Project X, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Rachel Dratch's Late Night Snack, 2016

The Redemption Project, 2019

Risky Business, 1983

Robots, 2005 (HBO)

Rock Of Ages, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Romance on the High Seas, 1948

Room for One More, 1952

Sanctum, 2011 (HBO)

The Sentinel, 2006 (HBO)

Sex and the City, 2008

Sex and the City 2, 2010

Shaun Of The Dead, 2004 (HBO)

The Shawshank Redemption, 1994

Shop Around the Corner, The, 1940

Snakes on a Plane, 2006

Snow White And The Huntsman, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)

Something's Killing Me, 2017

Southland, Seasons 1-5

Soylent Green, 1973

SPAWN, 1997

Stargirl, Season 1

Striptease, 1996

Susan Slept Here, 1954

Talk Show the Game Show, 2017

Tea for Two, 1950

Those Who Can't, 2016

Three Godfathers, 1936

THX 1138, 1971

Timeline, 2003 (HBO)

Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale, 2007

Tom And Jerry: Santa's Little Helpers, 2014

True Grit, 2010 (HBO)

Unfaithful, 2002 (HBO)

Unmasking a Killer, 2018

Very Scary People, Season 1

The Wedding Date, 2005 (HBO)

Westworld, 1973

What Bitch? (HBO)

Wrath of the Titans, 2012 (HBO)

Wrecked, 2019

Yogi Bear, 2010

Young Man with a Horn, 1949

Baby God, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Baby God is a shocking examination of the work of a Las Vegas fertility specialist, the late Dr. Quincy Fortier, who assisted hundreds of couples struggling with difficulty conceiving and the many women he guided to pregnancy through the use of his own sperm without their knowledge or consent



December 3:

Full Bloom, Season Finale

Heaven's Gate: The Cult of Cults, HBO Max Documentary Premiere

An intimate, four-part series that explores the infamous religious movement and the stranger-than-fiction circumstances that culminated in the biggest mass suicide to ever take place in the U.S.

Looney Tunes Cartoons,Bugs Bunny's 24 Carrot Holiday Special Premiere

My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood, HBO Max Special Premiere

Underwood will appear with a live orchestra and choir, performing a combination of beloved traditional favorites celebrating her faith and the spiritual nature of the holiday, as well as new original material from the highly anticipated album which was released on vinyl October 30th.

Stylish with Jenna Lyons, HBO Max Original Series Premiere

Beyond the Spotlight, Season 1Bright Now: Alien Worlds, 2020Engineering the Future, 2020JUJUTSU KAISEN (Crunchyroll Collection)La Leyenda Negra (HBO)

The Photograph, 2020 (HBO)

Euphoria Special, Special Episode Premiere (HBO)

In the aftermath of being left by Jules at the train station and relapsing, the first special episode follows Rue (played by Emmy®-winner Zendaya) as she celebrates Christmas. Written and directed by series creator Sam Levinson, the episode, titled "Trouble Don't Last Always," also stars Colman Domingo, who appeared in season one.

Murder On Middle Beach, Docuseries Finale (HBO)

Axios , Season Finale (HBO)

40 Years A Prisoner, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

HBO Documentary Film's 40 Years a Prisoner chronicles the controversial 1978 Philadelphia police raid on the radical back-to-nature group MOVE and the aftermath that led to a son's decades long fight to free his parents.

La Jauria (The Pack), Season 1

One Night in Bangkok, 2020

Alabama Snake, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Alabama Snake, directed by Theo Love and produced by Bryan Storkel, explores the story of October 4, 1991, when a violent crime was reported in the sleepy town of Scottsboro, Alabama.

The Trial of Christine Keeler

4 Blocks, Seasons 1-3 HBO Max Holiday Special Episode HBO Max Holiday Special Episode

It's a Winter Wonderland - but the competition isn't heating up, it's cooling down! Join our groomers as they get in the howl-iday spirit, unleashing festive creations on their furry friends for a shot at a holly jolly gift of $10,000.

House of Ho, HBO Max Original Series Premiere

The multi- generational family docusoap House of Ho chronicles the daily lives of patriarch Binh Ho, matriarch Hue Ho, their daughter Judy Ho, their son Washington Ho and his wife Lesley Ho, Aunt Tina, and Cousin Sammy.

Let Them All Talk, HBO Max Original Film Premiere

Let Them All Talk tells the story of a celebrated author (Meryl Streep) who takes a journey with some old friends (Candice Bergen and Dianne Wiest) to have some fun and heal old wounds. Her nephew (Lucas Hedges) comes along to wrangle the ladies and her literary agent (Gemma Chan) also books herself on the trip.

Summer Camp Island, Season 3 Premiere

Season three follows best friends Oscar and Hedgehog as they have strange encounters with mystical creatures, discovering their own magical potential along the way. As Oscar and Hedgehog dive deeper into the magical community, they hear fables of friendships and discover how Susie and the witches first came to the island.

Veneno, Season Finale

Valley of Tears, Season Finale

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Frank Marshall ("Seabiscuit", "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button"), the documentary chronicles the triumphs and hurdles of brothers Barry, Maurice and Robin Gibb, otherwise known as the Bee Gees.

December 15:

Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

The Art Of Political Murder, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute HBO Max Limited Series FinaleHomeschool Musical Class of 2020, HBO Max Special Premiere

Inspired by Tony Award winning actress Laura Benanti's ("My Fair Lady" and "She Loves Me" on Broadway, Younger, Supergirl, Nashville) online movement #SunshineSongs, in which she offered to be an audience for the students around the country whose spring musicals were cancelled because of COVID-19, this television event will give students the opportunity to sing and dance like the stars they are, from the safety of their homes.

Love Monster, Season 1-2

Sesame Street: Holiday at Hooper's

It's Holiday time on Sesame Street! When their parents run late from the holiday concert, Elmo and Baby Bear stay with Alan and Nina at Hooper's store. But they are disappointed not to celebrate Christmas Eve and Hanukkah as they had planned. Alan wonders how to make Hooper's feel more festive. What if they make their own holiday decorations? Elmo, Baby Bear, Nina, and Alan sing carols, eat latkes, and make lots of decorations. They create a wonderful holiday celebration all by themselves-and Elmo and Baby Bear realize that the best part of holidays is being together with friends and family.



December 18:

Diego Torres Sinfonico, Season 1 (HBO)

Hasta Que La Boda Nos Separe (aka The Wedding Unplanner), 2020 (HBO)

Wendy, 2020 (HBO)

I Used To Go Here, 2020 (HBO)

Squish, Season 1

The West Wing, Season 1-7Wonder Woman 1984

Independence Day (Extended Version), 1996 (HBO)

Road Trip, Season 1

Los Dias De La Ballena (AKA The Days of the Whale) (HBO)

The Champ, 1979



LAST CHANCE TO CATCH: SELECT TITLES LEAVING HBO MAX IN DECEMBER

