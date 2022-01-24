'We Don't Talk About Bruno' Hits #2 on Billboard Hot 100

The Encanto Original Motion Picture Soundtrack featuring eight original songs by Tony® and Grammy®-winning songwriter/composer Lin-Manuel Miranda ("Hamilton," "Moana") with an original score by composer Germaine Franco has moved from No. 3 back to the No. 1 position on the Billboard 200 chart for the week ending Jan. 20, 2022.

The set earned 104,000 equivalent album units (up 9%) in its eighth week on the chart. The album also maintains the top position on Billboard's Soundtrack and Independent Album charts for the fourth consecutive week.

On Billboard's Hot 100 chart, "We Don't Talk About Bruno" has moved from No. 4 up to No. 2 and "Surface Pressure" moved from No. 14 to No. 10, making chart history as the first animated Disney film to generate multiple top 10s on the chart, according to Billboard.com.

The music of Encanto now has over 1.5B streams.

"We Don't Talk About Bruno" is No. 2 on the Hot 100 chart and is the highest- charting song from a Disney animated film since 1993 ("A Whole New World" from Aladdin). The track is No.1 on Billboard's Top Song Consumption, Top Audio Streams and Top Video Streams charts.

"We Don't Talk About Bruno" is the #1 Top Song and #1 Top Music Video at YouTube. The video has over 122M views to date.

"Dos Oruguitas" is No. 1 on Billboard's Latin Streaming Songs Chart. The video has over 24M views and can be seen here.

Encanto Soundtrack is #1 on Spotify's Weekly Top Albums US chart, #1 on Amazon Albums Chart and #1 on iTunes Albums Chart.

In the UK, the soundtrack is #1 on the UK Official Compilation and UK Official Soundtrack Charts. "We Don't Talk About Bruno" is #1 on the UK Singles Chart, making history as the first original Disney song to top the chart since its inception in 1952. Read the Official Charts story here.

At TikTok, sounds from the album have over 9.1B views, with 3M creations.

Disney's "Encanto" is now streaming on Disney+ and in theaters and arrives on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD February 8. Listen to Lin-Manuel Miranda and Germaine Franco discuss the songs and score of "Encanto" on a new episode of Disney's For Scores podcast here and enjoy the music featured on the DisneyHitsPlaylist. The Encanto vinyl album can be pre-ordered here.

Watch "We Don't Talk About Bruno" here: