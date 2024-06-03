Watch Trailer for Apple TV+ Animated Adventure Series WONDLA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Apple TV+ has REVEALED the trailer for the animated adventure trilogy “WondLa,” hailing from Skydance Animation and based on the New York Times bestselling book series “The Search for WondLa'' by Tony DiTerlizzi. Showrun and executive produced by Bobs Gannaway, and featuring a star-studded voice cast, the seven-episode first season of “WondLa” will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, June 28.

“WondLa” centers around Eva, voiced by Jeanine Mason (“Roswell, New Mexico”), a curious, enthusiastic and spirited teenager being raised in a state-of-the-art underground bunker by Muthr, a robot caretaker, voiced by Emmy Award nominee Teri Hatcher (“Desperate Housewives”). On her 16th birthday, an attack on Eva’s bunker forces her onto the Earth’s surface which is now inhabited by aliens, covered with other-worldly fauna, and no other humans to be found. In fact, it’s no longer called Earth but Orbona. Otto, a loveable giant water bear with whom Eva shares telepathic powers voiced by Emmy Award winner Brad Garrett (“Everybody Loves Raymond”) and Rovender, a cantankerous alien with a troubled past voiced by Gary Anthony Williams (“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows”) join Eva as she leads the team on a dangerous quest to find humans, her home, and her true destiny.

Also lending their voices to the cast are Chiké Okonkwo (“The Birth of a Nation,” “La Brea”) as Besteel, the greatest hunter in all of Orbona; D.C. Douglas ("Sharknado 2: The Second One," "Black Ops") as Omnipod, Dynasty Corporation’s sentient hand-held device, issued to every human at the age of six; Emmy Award nominee Alan Tudyk (“Resident Alien”) as Cadmus Pryde, founder of Dynastes Corporation.

The epic trilogy premieres with an adventure-packed seven-episode season, and is executive produced by DiTerlizzi and Gannaway alongside Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, Julie Kane-Ritsch and Skydance Animation’s John Lasseter, David Ellison, and Dana Goldberg. The series is also produced by Tony Cosanella. Apple and Skydance Animation previously partnered to release the Apple Original Films animated feature film “Luck.”

"WondLa'' joins an exciting slate of new offerings for kids and families on Apple TV+ this summer featuring the first-ever television adaptation of the cult classic film, “Time Bandits,” starring Lisa Kudrow, premiering July 24; the all-new star-studded revival “Yo Gabba GabbaLand!,” inspired by the celebrated Emmy-nominated cultural phenomenon “Yo Gabba Gabba!” premiering August 9; and the second season of beloved animated series “Frog and Toad,” based on the Caldecott and Newbery Honor-winning books, premiering on May 31; with additional titles to be announced.

Apple and Skydance Animation previously partnered to release the Apple Original Films animated feature film “Luck.” The award-winning slate of original series and films for kids and families on Apple TV+ also includes the celebrated live action animated hybrid special, “The Velveteen Rabbit”; the Academy Award and BAFTA Award-winning animated short film “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”; and, BAFTA Award- winning and Academy Award-nominated animated film “Wolfwalkers.”

