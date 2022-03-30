Watch: New Trailer Released for Upcoming Drama, THE GODFATHER BUCK

An upcoming drama, The Godfather Buck, has TODAY released a new trailer for the film. The production team has also named April 19, 2022 as the release date for the movie. The Godfather Buck is directed by Thomas J. Churchill, written by Frederick Keeve (CITY OF LIES), and starring Frederick Keeve, Kyle Lowder (DAYS OF OUR LIVES), Indar Smith (Netflix's 13 REASONS WHY), and Julie Eagleton. Frederick Keeve, p.g.a., and Thomas J. Churchill are producers, while Frederick Keeve, Timothy L. Osborne, and James Sommerville will executive produce.

The film follows two brothers, who meet once a year at a cabin in the woods in Big Bear to hunt white-tailed deer for a week. They uncover hidden family SECRETS AND LIES when their stepbrother drops by for an evening, changing their lives forever.

Watch the trailer below!