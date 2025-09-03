Warwick Davis to Return as Professor Flitwick in HARRY POTTER Series; Brid Brennan & More Join Cast

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Warwick Davis has been cast as Professor Filius Flitwick in HBO's Harry Potter series, marking his homecoming to the wizarding world in a role he originated for the film series. The series has also cast several other roles, including Tony Award winner Bríd Brennan (Dancing at Lughnasa) as Madam Poppy Pomfrey.

Other newly announced casting includes Elijah Oshin as Dean Thomas, Finn Stephens as Vincent Crabbe, William Nash as Gregory Goyle, Sirine Saba as Professor Pomona Sprout, Richard Durden as Professor Cuthbert Binns, and Leigh Gill as Griphook.

The Harry Potter series will be led by Dominic McLaughlin in the role of Harry Potter, Matilda alum Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. Other Harry Potter cast members include Tony Award and Olivier winner John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Tony Award-winner Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, BAFTA nominee Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, and BIFA nominee Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid as series regulars. Recurring cast includes Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell and five-time BAFTA winner Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch. Bertie Carvel, Tony and Olivier Award-winning performer of the stage and screen, has been tapped to play the role of Cornelius Fudge. Take a look at the full line-up of theater actors in the series.

The HBO Original Harry Potter television series is currently in production at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, UK. The series, an adaptation of the seven-volume book series, will debut in 2027 on HBO and HBO Max, where it’s available.

The series is written and executive-produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

Photo Credit: Aidan Monaghan/HBO