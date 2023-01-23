Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Wanda Sykes Takes On Hosting Comedy Central's THE DAILY SHOW Tonight

The episode airs at 11 p.m. ET/PT.  

Jan. 23, 2023  

Tune in tonight as Comedy Central's THE DAILY SHOW continues to usher in the next chapter with guest host Wanda Sykes at 11 p.m. ET/PT. The actress & comedian's debut tonight is part of a roster of comedy greats and all-star correspondent guest hosting the award winning late night show in the coming weeks.

Additionally, wanted to share the first installments of the new digital series "After the Cut," which is the next iteration of The Daily Show's Emmy-award winning digital series "Between the Scenes".

In last week's debut pieces, guest host Leslie Jones highlights her personal connection to Planned Parenthood and Alexis McGill Johnson (CEO & President of Planned Parenthood) shares how she stays positive while fighting to protect reproductive rights.

For over twenty-five years, the groundbreaking, Emmy and Peabody award-winning THE DAILY SHOW has entertained audiences each night with hilarious, provocative and insightful satire about our society that helps make sense of the world.

The Daily Show redefined the late night show category on TV and, with an audience of over 44M across social media platforms, has become a launching pad for some of the biggest stars in entertainment.

This next chapter of this iconic franchise will showcase its diverse news team of correspondents and contributors, including Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic, Dulcé Sloan, Roy Wood Jr., Lewis Black and Jordan Klepper, comedy greats as guests hosts, and interviews with influential and emerging voices from across society.

And as fans meaningfully engage with the expanded TDS universe of topical specials, digital content, podcasts and live events, it's clear THE DAILY SHOW offers the most comedy in late night across the most platforms.

This week's guest lineup includes:

Mon, January 23 (tonight): Mike Epps (The Upshaws).
Tues, January 24: Katha Pollitt (columnist for The Nation and author of "Pro: Reclaiming Abortion Rights)
Weds, January 25: Nia Long (Missing & You People)
Thurs, January 26: Sherrilyn Ifill (Former President of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund)



