Wanda Sykes, Mike Epps Will Lead Comedy Series THE UPSHAWS At Netflix

Deadline reports that Netflix will produce Wanda Sykes and Mike Epps' upcoming comedy "The Upshaws." The actors will star and executive produce; Sykes will co-showrun with Regina Hicks.

The Upshaws centers on a working-class African American family in Indiana struggling to make it work and make it right without any blueprints.

Deadline says The Upshaws has been in production since last fall. Sykes and Epps, both stand-up comedians, each have specials available to stream at Netflix. Sykes' special was nominated for an Emmy. She is known for her stand-up, and for her expansive and recognizable career in TV and movies.

Mike Epps will star in upcoming Eddie Murphy vehicle "Dolomite Is My Name." He is a rapper on top of being a stand-up and actor.

