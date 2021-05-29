Walt Disney Studios Announces Changes to Upcoming Film Release Schedule

Walt Disney Studios has announced changes to its upcoming motion picture release schedule, Coming Soon reports. Six films in total have had their dates impacted by these changes.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye has been bumped up a week from September 24, 2021, to September 17, 2021. The other Searchlight film, The French Dispatch, is officially set to release on October 22, 2021.

Two untitled upcoming Marvel movies have had their dates changed. The Marvel film originally planned for October 7, 2022 has been moved back an entire year to October 6, 2023. The untitled Marvel film planned to release on November 3, 2023, is now releasing one week later on November 10, 2023.

Additionally, an untitled Disney live-action film that was set for October 6, 2023, has been removed from the schedule since it conflicts with the new Marvel date. An untitled 20th Century film that was supposed to release on November 10, 2023 has also been removed, since that date is now being used by Marvel.

Read more on Coming Soon.