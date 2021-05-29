Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Walt Disney Studios Announces Changes to Upcoming Film Release Schedule

Six films in total have had their dates impacted by these changes.

May. 29, 2021  
Walt Disney Studios Announces Changes to Upcoming Film Release Schedule

Walt Disney Studios has announced changes to its upcoming motion picture release schedule, Coming Soon reports. Six films in total have had their dates impacted by these changes.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye has been bumped up a week from September 24, 2021, to September 17, 2021. The other Searchlight film, The French Dispatch, is officially set to release on October 22, 2021.

Two untitled upcoming Marvel movies have had their dates changed. The Marvel film originally planned for October 7, 2022 has been moved back an entire year to October 6, 2023. The untitled Marvel film planned to release on November 3, 2023, is now releasing one week later on November 10, 2023.

Additionally, an untitled Disney live-action film that was set for October 6, 2023, has been removed from the schedule since it conflicts with the new Marvel date. An untitled 20th Century film that was supposed to release on November 10, 2023 has also been removed, since that date is now being used by Marvel.

Read more on Coming Soon.


Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles View More TV Stories
VIDEO: Check Out an All New Teaser For the DEXTER Reboot Photo

VIDEO: Check Out an All New Teaser For the DEXTER Reboot

VIDEO: Emma Stone Recites Steve Martins Monologue From PLANES, TRAINS, & AUTOMOBILES Photo

VIDEO: Emma Stone Recites Steve Martin's Monologue From PLANES, TRAINS, & AUTOMOBILES

VIDEO: Watch Tom Hiddleston in an All New Trailer For Marvels LOKI Photo

VIDEO: Watch Tom Hiddleston in an All New Trailer For Marvel's LOKI

Supernatural Thriller LAZARUS Out Now On Digital Platforms Photo

Supernatural Thriller LAZARUS Out Now On Digital Platforms


More Hot Stories For You

  • Stable Choir Announces Chamber Concert at Teatro Colon on June 6
  • What Questions Do You Have About Live Theater's Return?
  • The Stable Choir Will Perform a Christmas Concert at Teatro Colon
  • Ballet Estable Del Teatro Colón Performs Funciones Y Disponibilidad De Entradas