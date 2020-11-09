WRONGFUL CONVICTION: FALSE CONFESSIONS Turns to Richmond, VA

And the case of Emerson Stevens.

Sometimes when detectives can't get a confession, they'll settle for a something else.

Laura Nirider and Steve Drizin explore the story of Emerson Stevens, a fisherman from Virginia's Chesapeake Bay. When a young mother was found murdered, it seemed all the evidence pointed to Emerson, until the case fell apart. Emerson survived 31 years in prison with the help of an ally from across the bay.

Find the podcast on Apple Podcasts here.

To support Emerson Stevens' request for an Absolute Pardon contact the Governor of Virginia's office and the Secretary of the Commonwealth's office. The Secretary of the Commonwealth's office investigates the requests while the Governor grants or denies the requests.

