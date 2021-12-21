WORLD Channel Sets STORIES FROM THE STAGE Season Five Premiere

Season five of Stories from the Stage, the award-winning WORLD Channel original series hosted by Wes Hazard and Theresa Okokon, is back with timely stories from across the country and around the world that will make you laugh, cry and think. SECOND CHANCE - the first of five new episodes premiering Monday, January 10, at 9:30 p.m. ET (8:30 p.m. CT) on WORLD Channel and worldchannel.org - features storytellers from Houston, Texas, who describe the unexpected twists in life that bring fresh starts.

Mandy Trichell rediscovers a mother she failed to connect with in life while Raquel de los Angeles tries to mend a family she lost at age 6. In an attempt to save a hurt bird, Warren Holleman learns to process the challenges of caring for elderly parents. SECOND CHANCE marks the second collaboration between WORLD Channel and Houston Public Media, following Resilience which premiered in October and reairs on January 3.

"We at Stories from the Stage welcome 2022 with compelling stories taped on location with fellow public media WORLD member station, Houston Public Media," said Patricia Alvarado Núñez, series co-creator and co-executive producer at GBH in Boston. "Many of these storytellers settled in the U.S. from faraway lands, proving that despite our differences, we are connected by our shared humanity and experiences with love, family, struggles and triumphs."

The season continues with For the Greater Good, airing on January 17 in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and featuring three storytellers making a difference in the world: teller Mariama White-Hammond protests the development of a pipeline in West Roxbury, Boston; Ronald Smith faces personal danger in working toward racial harmony; while Adam Stumacher volunteers as a human shield at a West Bank checkpoint.

Stay the Course, debuting on January 24, features three tellers - Heather Rodman, Banafsheh Salamat and Tim Douglas - whose commitment to a cause changed their lives forever. January 31 offers the premiere of Off the Press with three storytellers - Joe Pagliuca, Shannon Dooling and Rinaz Mala - who each prove that events, which fail to make the headlines, can still have lasting impact. On February 7, As Good As It Gets presents Kristin Baker, Brendyn Schneider and Adam Wade recounting times when they used imagination and initiative to make the best out of unexpected situations.

Audiences can view Stories from the Stage on WORLD Channel and worldchannel.org. Complete episodes, individual stories and exclusive digital content can also be viewed on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, on the WORLD YouTube Channel and via the PBS app. The series can also be experienced in podcast format with Stories from the Stage: The Podcast bringing deep dives, interviews and more with series highlights selected by series co-creators and podcast co-hosts Alvarado Núñez and Liz Cheng.

Stories from the Stage is presented by Boston-based WORLD Channel in collaboration with GBH Events.

Photo: Boston's Reverend Mariama White-Hammond in For the Greater Good