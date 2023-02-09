WINNIE-THE-POOH: BLOOD AND HONEY to Hit 1500+ Theaters Next Week

WINNIE-THE-POOH: BLOOD AND HONEY is hitting 1500+ theaters on February 15th. The film follows Winnie-The-Pooh gone feral after being abandoned by Christopher Robin. With a newfound hatred for humanity, Pooh and Piglet embark on a manhunt.

Many years ago, a young Christopher Robin met a group of anthropomorphic creatures - Winnie-The-Pooh, Owl, Rabbit, Piglet, and Eeyore in THE HUNDRED Acre Wood and became friends with them. He nurtured and fed them.

Eventually, Christopher had to leave his friends to attend College - requiring his friends to fend for themselves once more. Then, during one particularly cold winter - the creatures on the BRINK of starvation decided to survive they had to consume one of their dearest friends - Eeyore. They then became feral and developed a hatred for all of humanity and in particular, Christopher Robin.

Five years later, Christopher Robin returns to the forest to reunite with his childhood friends and prove to his wife they are not imaginary. Then, we are introduced to a group of Friends - Maria, Jess, Alice, Zoe, and Lara. The group seeking a peaceful getaway from the Urban lifestyle, find a remote cabin in the woods and promise to disconnect from social media for the weekend.

As night falls, an infuriated Pooh and Piglet begin to hunt down any human they come across. Then, when a noise attracts them, they soon spot the group of girls in the cabin and decide they will be their next targets. Can the girls survive the onslaught from these anthropomorphic monsters and what happened to Christopher Robin?

The film stars Nikolai Leon, Maria Taylor, Craig David Dowsett, Chris Cordell, Natasha Rose Mills, Amber Doig-Thorne, Danielle Ronald. More information on screenings can be found here.

Watch the new trailer here: