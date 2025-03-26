WICKED, MEAN GIRLS, & More 2024 Films Recognized as Gender-Balanced Productions

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Wicked, Mean Girls, Moana 2, and more popular 2024 films have met the ReFrame Stamp criteria for gender-balanced production, according to a new report. ReFrame is the initiative launched in 2017 to advance gender equity in the screen industries.

The report, which examines hiring across key roles on 100 2024 films based on IMDbPro data, suggests that despite little improvement in gender-balanced hiring over the last five years and lower budgets being allocated to these projects, Stamped films deliver at the box office.

Stamped theatrical releases within the Top 100 earn more than double their non-Stamped counterparts at the worldwide box office. Stamped films garnering awards recognition remains consistent, with three of the 10 films nominated for Best Picture at the 97th Academy Awards meeting ReFrame Stamp criteria: The Substance, Wicked and Emilia Pérez, which tallied 26 nominations and five wins between them. Stamped films have accounted for three Best Picture nominations each year since the expansion to 10 nominees in 2022. Find the complete report here.

To award the Stamp, ReFrame reviewed cast and crew data for all eligible films on the IMDbPro list of THE 100 most popular films of 2024. This list is based on the actual page views of the more than 250 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide. The Stamp is applied only to feature-length fiction films produced and distributed in the U.S. and does not apply to unscripted or documentary productions. Take a look at the full list below.

2024 ReFrame Stamp Recipients

* Denotes films included on the IMDbPro Top 100 List

† Denotes films included on Box Office Mojo Top 100 List (Box Office Mojo is a service of IMDbPro)

§ Denotes films that applied for the ReFrame Stamp

¶ Denotes Stamped Academy Award nominated films

◊ Denotes Stamped Academy Award winning films

§ A Little Family Drama / USA 2024 (Director: Nadia Zoe, Screenwriter: Nadia Zoe, Ramon O. Torres, Producer: Nadia Zoe, Ramon O. Torres, Distributor: Atlas Distribution Company)

§ All Wounds / USA 2024 (Director: Catherine Vouvray, Screenwriter: Catherine Vouvray, Producer: Catherine Vouvray, Leslie Ben Hamilton, Distributor: N/A)

§ Anna Comes Home / USA 2023 (Director: Amber Suzor, Screenwriter: Amber Suzor, Producer: Jennifer Downes, Distributor: N/A)

* § Atlas / USA 2024 (Director: Brad Peyton, Screenwriter: Leo Sardarian, Aron Eli Coleite, Producer: Greg Berlanti, Joby Harold, Jennifer Lopez, Benny Medina, Brad Peyton, Sarah Schechter, Tory Tunnell, Distributor: Netflix)

* A Family Affair / USA 2024 (Director: Richard LaGravenese, Screenwriter: Carrie Solomon, Producer: Jeff Kirschenbaum, Joe Roth, Distributor: Netflix)

* Babygirl / USA 2024 (Director: Halina Reijn, Screenwriter: Halina Reijn, Producer: David Hinojosa, Zach Nutman, Halina Reijn, Distributor: A24)

* † Beetlejuice Beetlejuice / USA 2024 (Director: Tim Burton, Screenwriter: Alfred Gough, Miles Millar, Producer: Tim Burton, Dede Gardner, Tommy Harper, Jeremy Kleiner, Marc Toberoff, Distributor: Warner Bros. Pictures)

* † Blink Twice / USA 2024 (Director: Zoë Kravitz, Screenwriter: Zoë Kravitz, E.T. Feigenbaum, Producer: Bruce Cohen, Zoë Kravitz, Garret Levitz, Tiffany Persons, Channing Tatum, Distributor: Amazon MGM Pictures)

* Caddo Lake / USA 2024 (Director: Logan George, Celine Held, Screenwriter: Celine Held, Logan George, Producer: Kara Durrett, Josh Godfrey, Ashwin Rajan, M. Night Shyamalan, Distributor: Max)

* † Challengers / USA 2024 (Director: Luca Guadagnino, Screenwriter: Justin Kuritzkes, Producer: Luca Guadagnino, Rachel O'Connor, Amy Pascal, Zendaya, Distributor: MGM)

§ Caralique / USA 2022 (Director: Elizabeth Blake-Thomas, Screenwriter: Dale Fiola, Producer: Elizabeth Blake-Thomas, Isabella Blake-Thomas, Abbie Georganna, J. Margo Giron, Lana Young, Distributor: Vision Films)

§ Dark Feathers: Dance of the Geisha / USA 2024 (Director: Crystal J. Huang, Nicholas Ryan, Screenwriter: Jin Yao, Producer: Crystal J. Huang, Lan Kay, Ned Kisner, Distributor: Hannover House)

§ The Death That Awaits / USA 2024 (Director: Richard J. Lee, Screenwriter: Rachel Kiley, Producer: Richard J. Lee, Distributor: Jackrabbit Media)

* The Deliverance / USA 2024 (Director: Lee Daniels, Screenwriter: David Coggeshall, Elijah Bynum, Producer: Todd Crites, Lee Daniels, Jackson Nguyen, Tucker Tooley, Pamela Oas Williams, Distributor: Netflix)

* Descendants: The Rise of Red / USA 2024 (Director: Jennifer Phang, Screenwriter: Dan Frey, Ru Sommer, Producer: Wendy S. William, Distributor: Disney+)

* Don't Move / USA 2024 (Director: Brian Netto, Adam Schindler, Screenwriter: T.J. Cimfel, David White, Producer: Zainab Azizi, Alex Lebovici, Christian Mercuri, Sam Raimi, Sarah Sarandos, Distributor: Netflix)

¶ ◊ Emilia Peréz / France 2024 (Director: Jacques Audiard, Screenwriter: Jacques Audiard, Producer: Jacques Audiard, Pascal Caucheteux, Valérie Schermann, Anthony Vaccarello, Distributor: Netflix)

§ The Everything Pot / USA 2024 (Director: Sherise Dorf, Screenwriter: Sherise Dorf, Producer: Sherise Dorf, Callie Bloem, Lisa Edelstein, Christopher J. Ewing, Sean Patrick Kelly, James Wolk, Distributor: N/A)

* † The First Omen / USA 2024 (Director: Arkasha Stevenson, Screenwriter: Tim Smith, Arkasha Stevenson, Keith Thomas, Producer: David S. Goyer, Keith Levine, Vindhya Sagar, Distributor: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

* † Fly Me to the Moon / USA 2024 (Director: Greg Berlanti, Screenwriter: Rose Gilroy, Producer: Keenan Flynn, Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Lia, Sarah Schechter, Distributor: Columbia Pictures)

* † Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire / USA 2024 (Director: Adam Wingard, Screenwriter: Terry Rossio, Simon Barrett, Jeremy Slater, Producer: Zakaria Alaoui, Alex Garcia, Eric McLeod, Mary Parent, Brian Rogers, Thomas Tull, Distributor: Warner Bros. Pictures)

§ Goodbye, Petrushka / USA 2024 (Director: Nicola Rose, Screenwriter: Nicola Rose, Producer: Tierney Boorboor, Nicola Rose, Distributor: Indie Rights)

§ Growing Pains / USA 2024 (Director: Catherine Argyrople, Screenwriter: Catherine Argyrople, Mariana Fabian, Producer: Catherine Argyrople, Distributor: N/A)

§ Heightened / USA 2023 (Director: Sara Friedman, Screenwriter: Sara Friedman, Producer: John Hermann, Distributor: Freestyle Digital Media)

* The Idea of You / USA 2024 (Director: Michael Showalter, Screenwriter: Michael Showalter, Jennifer Westfeldt, Producer: Cathy Schulman, Anne Hathaway, Eric Hayes, Robinne Lee, Jordana Mollick, Michael Showalter, Gabrielle Union, Distributor: Amazon Prime Video)

§ In Bloom / USA 2024 (Director: Dolapo Adeleke, Priyanka Banerjee, Nicole Teeny, Screenwriter: Dolapo Adeleke, Priyanka Banerjee, Nicole Teeny, Producer: Arij Al-Soltan, Distributor: Paramount Global Content Distribution)

§ Ingress / USA 2024 (Director: Rachel Noll James, Screenwriter: Rachel Noll James, Producer: Rachel Noll James, Sienna Beckman, Distributor: One Tree Entertainment)

* † ¶ INSIDE OUT 2 / USA 2024 (Director: Kelsey Mann, Screenwriter: Meg LeFauve, Dave Holstein, Kelsey Mann, Producer: Mark Nielsen Distributor: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

* † It Ends with Us / USA 2024 (Director: Justin Baldoni, Screenwriter: Christy Hall, Producer: Christy Hall, Jamey Heath, Blake Lively, Alex Saks, Distributor: Columbia Pictures)

* It's What's Inside / USA 2024 (Director: Greg Jardin, Screenwriter: Greg Jardin, Producer: Kate Andrews, Jason Baum, Raul Domingo, William Rosenfeld, Distributor: Netflix)

§ I Watched Her Grow / USA 2024 (Director: Shea Formanes, Screenwriter: Shea Formanes, Producer: Matthew Mee, Distributor: N/A)

* Jackpot! / USA 2024 (Director: Paul Feig, Screenwriter: Rob Yescombe, Producer: Paul Feig, Laura Fischer, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Joe Roth, Distributor: Amazon MGM Studios)

§ Karma's a Bitch / USA 2024 (Director: Elizabeth Blake-Thomas, Screenwriter: Isabella Blake-Thomas, Producer: Elizabeth Blake-Thomas, Isabella Blake-Thomas, Robert A. Daly Jr., David Lipper, Kipp Tribble, Distributor: ITN Distribution)

§ Lakeview / USA 2024 (Director: Tara Thorne, Screenwriter: Tara Thorne, Producer: Nicole Steeves, Distributor: N/A)

§ Lilly / USA 2024 (Director: Rachel Feldman, Screenwriter: Rachel Feldman, Producer: Kelly E. Ashton, Rachel Feldman, Kerianne Flynn, J. Todd Harris, Julie Kaufman, Simone Pero, Jyoti Sarda, Christine Schwarzman, Allyn Stewart, Distributor: N/A)

† Lisa Frankenstein / USA 2024 (Director: Zelda Williams, Screenwriter: Diablo Cody, Producer: Diablo Cody, Mason Novick, Distributor: Focus Features)

* † Madame Web / USA 2024 (Director: S.J. Clarkson, Screenwriter: Matt Sazama, Burk Sharpless, Claire Parker, S.J. Clarkson, Producer: Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Distributor: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

† Mean Girls / USA 2024 (Director: Samantha Jayne, Arturo Perez Jr., Screenwriter: Tina Fey, Producer: Tina Fey, Lorne Michaels, Distributor: Paramount Pictures)

§ The Mermaid / USA 2024 (Director: Soudabeh Moradian, Screenwriter: Soudabeh Moradian, Naghmeh Samini, Mary E. Fry, Producer: Soudabeh Moradian, Distributor: N/A)

* † ¶ Moana 2 / USA 2024 (Director: David G. Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, Dana Ledoux Miller, Screenwriter: Jared Bush, Dana Ledoux Miller, Producer: Christina Chen, Yvett Merino, Distributor: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

* My Old Ass / USA 2024 (Director: Megan Park, Screenwriter: Megan Park, Producer: Tom Ackerley, Josey McNamara, Steven Rales, Margot Robbie, Distributor: Amazon MGM Studios)

† Ordinary Angels / USA 2024 (Director: Jon Gunn, Screenwriter: Meg Tilly, Kelly Fremon Craig, Producer: David Beal, Jon Berg, Johnathan Dorfman, Kevin Downes, Andrew Erwin, Jon Erwin, Sarah Johnson, Roy Lee, Dave Matthews, Distributor: Lionsgate)

* § Our Little Secret / USA 2024 (Director: Stephen Herek, Screenwriter: Hailey DeDominicis, Producer: Mike Elliott, Lisa Gooding, Distributor: Netflix)

§ Regarding Us / USA 2024 (Director: David Beck, Jennifer Bobbi, Screenwriter: David Beck, Jennifer Bobbi, Producer: David Beck, Alexandra Grey, Catriona Rubenis-Stevens, Distributor: Gravitas Ventures)

¶ The Six Triple Eight / USA 2024 (Director: Tyler Perry, Screenwriter: Tyler Perry, Producer: Nicole Avant, Angi Bones, Carlota Espinosa, Tyler Perry, Keri Selig, Tony L. Strickland, Distributor: Netflix)

¶ * † ◊ The Substance / USA 2024 (Director: Coralie Fargeat, Screenwriter: Coralie Fargeat, Producer: Tim Bevan, Coralie Fargeat, Eric Fellner, Distributor: MUBI)

§ Suffer / USA 2024 (Director: Kerry Carlock, Nicholas Lund-Ulrichl, Screenwriter: Kerry Carlock, Nicholas Lund-Ulrichl, Producer: Kerry Carlock, Nicholas Lund-Ulrichl, Jennifer Sorenson, Distributor: N/A)

§ Sync / USA 2024 (Director: Carolina Alvarez, Screenwriter: Carolina Alvarez, Producer: Carolina Alvarez, Suhashini Krishnan, Tessa Markle, Distributor: N/A)

* † Tarot / USA 2024 (Director: Spenser Cohen, Anna Halberg, Screenwriter: Spenser Cohen, Anna Halberg, Producer: Scott Glassgold, Elysa Koplovitz Dutton, Leslie Morgenstein, Distributor: Screen Gems)

* Trigger Warning / USA 2024 (Director: Mouly Surya, Screenwriter: John Brancato, Josh Olson, Halley Gross, Producer: Esther Hornstein, Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Distributor: Netflix)

* § Uglies / USA 2024 (Director: McG, Screenwriter: Jacob Forman, Vanessa Taylor, Whit Anderson, Producer: John Davis, Jordan Davis, McG, Robyn Meisinger, Dan Spilo, Mary Viola, Distributor: Netflix)

* † Venom: THE LAST DANCE / USA 2024 (Director: Kelly Marcel, Screenwriter: Kelly Marcel, Producer: Avi Arad, Tom Hardy, Kelly Marcel, Hutch Parker, Amy Pascal, Matt Tolmach, Distributor: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

* † The Watchers / USA 2024 (Director: Ishana Night Shyamalan, Screenwriter: Ishana Night Shyamalan, Producer: Nimitt Mankad, Ashwin Rajan, M. Night Shyamalan, Distributor: Warner Bros. Pictures)

* † ¶ ◊ Wicked / USA 2024 (Director: Jon M. Chu, Screenwriter: Winnie Holzman, Dana Fox, Producer: Marc Platt, David Stone, Distributor: Universal Pictures)

§ Witchy Ways / USA 2024 (Director: Jane Clark, Screenwriter: Jane Clark, Producer: Jane Clark, Marem Hassler, Ainara Landon, Distributor: N/A)

* Woman of the Hour / USA 2024 (Director: Anna Kendrick, Screenwriter: Ian McDonald, Producer: Roy Lee, J.D. Lifsz, Raphael Margules, Miri Yoon, Distributor: Netflix)

§ Year One / USA 2024 (Director: Lauren Loesberg, Screenwriter: Lauren Loesberg, Producer: Imani Davis, Dasha Gorin, Julia Relova, Distributor: N/A)

Comments