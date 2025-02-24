News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

WICKED, EMILIA PEREZ, & More Win MPSE Golden Reel Awards

Winners were announced at the annual gala at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles. 

By: Feb. 24, 2025
WICKED, EMILIA PEREZ, & More Win MPSE Golden Reel Awards Image
Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE), the premier organization of entertainment sound editing professionals since 1953, has announced the winners for the 72nd Annual MPSE Golden Reel Awards, honoring outstanding achievement in sound editing, sound design, music editing and foley artistry in film, television and gaming. Winners were announced at the annual gala at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles. 

Two honorary awards were also presented: Kevin Costner received the Filmmaker Award and supervising sound editor Greg Hedgepath, MPSE received the Career Achievement Award. Patton Oswalt served as the evening’s host, marking the third time he’s hosted the Golden Reel Awards. MPSE president David Barber presided over the festivities as the sound community came together to celebrate their own. The MPSE invited firefighters to attend the gala as special guests with the audience honoring them for their heroic efforts during the recent LA wildfires.

WINNERS FOR THE 72ND ANNUAL MPSE GOLDEN REEL AWARDS

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Animation

Secret Level: "Warhammer 40,000: They Shall Know No Fear"
Amazon Prime

Supervising Sound Editors
Brad North MPSE
Matt Yocum MPSE

Sound Designers
Joseph Fraioli
Nolan McNaughton MPSE
Ryan Sullivan

Sound Effects Editors
Chris Battaglia MPSE
Harry Cohen MPSE
    
Foley Editors
Matt Manselle
Matt Telsey

Foley Artist
Brian Straub    

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Long Form Dialogue / ADR

Shōgun: "Ladies of the Willow World"
FX

Supervising Sound Editor
Brian J. Armstrong MPSE

Sound Editor
Damon Cohoon

Dialogue Editor
John Creed MPSE

ADR Editor
Ayako Yamauchi MPSE

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Long Form Effects / Foley

Ripley: “III Sommerso"
Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor
Michael Feuser
Lawrence Zipf    
    
Sound Designers
Bill R. Dean MPSE
Angelo Palazzo MPSE
Lawrence Zipf

Foley Editor
Igor Nikolic    
    
Sound Effects Editors
David Forshee MPSE
Wyatt Sprague
    
Supervising Foley Editor
Matt Haasch

Foley Artists
Sandra Fox
Steve Hammond
Goro Koyama
Andy Malcolm
Jay Peck    

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Short Form

Earthsounds: “Australian Forests”
Apple TV+

Supervising Sound Editor
Kate Hopkins

Sound Effect Editor
Tom Mercer

Foley Editor
Ellie Bowler

Foley Artist
Rory Joseph

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation

The Wild Robot
Universal Pictures

Supervising Sound Editors
Brian Chumney
Leff Lefferts

Sound Designer
Randy Thom MPSE

Sound Effects Editors
David Farmer MPSE
David Hughes
Jamey Scott MPSE

Dialogue Editor
Rich Quinn
    
Foley Editors
Malcolm Fife
Dee Selby
    
Foley Artists
Ronni Brown
Jana Vance
    
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Documentary

The Blue Angels
Amazon Prime

Supervising Sound Editor
Robert Stambler MPSE

Sound Effects Editor
Ryan "Sully" Sullivan    

Dialogue Editor
Emma Present    

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing –Feature International

Emilia Pérez
Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor
Aymeric Devoldère

Sound Designer
Cyril Holtz

Supervising Dialogue Editor
Hortense Bailly

Supervising ADR Editor
Carolina Santana

Foley Editor
Antoine Swertvaegher

Foley Artist
Gregory Vincent

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Dialogue / ADR

Saturday Night
Columbia Pictures

Supervising Sound Editors
David Butler
Will Files MPSE
Lee Gilmore MPSE

Dialogue Editors
Helen Luttrell
Emma Present

Sound Editor
Matt Cloud

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Effects / Foley

Dune: Part Two
Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures

Supervising Sound Editor
Richard King

Sound Designers
Dave Whitehead MPSE
Michael Babcock
Lee Gilmore MPSE
Randy Torres

Sound Effects Editors
Brent Burge
Hayden Collow
Melanie Graham
Michael Mitchell
Jeff Sawyer
Matt Stutter MPSE
Chris Terhune

Supervising Foley Editor
Chris Flick

Foley Editor
Willard Overstreet

Foley Artists
John Cucci
Dan O’Connell

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Animation

Arcane: "The Dirt Under Your Nails"
Netflix

Supervising Sound Editors
Brad Beaumont MPSE
Eliot Connors MPSE

Sound Effects Editor
Stephen P. Robinson MPSE

Supervising Music Editor
Alexander Temple

Music Editors
Andrew Kierszenbaum
Sebastien Najand
Alex Seaver

Foley Editor
PJ Pascual

Foley Artists
John Cucci
Dan O'Connell

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Documentary

Apollo 13: Survival
Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor
Paul Darling

Sound Editor
Greg Gettens

Foley Editor
Olly Freemantle

Foley Artist
Rebecca Heathcote

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-theatrical Feature

Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver
Netflix

Supervising Sound Editors
Scott Hecker MPSE
Chuck Michael MPSE

Sound Effects Designers
Scott Hecker MPSE
Chuck Michael MPSE
Nick Interlandi
Bryan Jerden MPSE
Alexander Pugh MPSE
Andrew Vernon MPSE

Sound Effects Editors
Greg ten Bosch MPSE
Brad Sokol MPSE

Supervising Dialogue / ADR Editor
Jessie Anne Spence MPSE

Dialogue/ADR Editors
Michael Hertlein
Arielle McGrail
Byron Wilson

Supervising Foley Editor
Mark Pappas

Supervising Foley Artist
Gary Hecker MPSE

Foley Editor
Jeff Gross

Foley Artists
Michael Broomberg
Mike Horton

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Broadcast Long Form

The Penguin: “Cent’Anni"
HBO Max

Supervising Music Editor
Ben Holiday

Music Editors
Chad Birmingham
Luke Dennis

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Broadcast Short Form

Only Murders in the Building: "My Best Friend’s Wedding"
Hulu

Music Editor
Michah Liberman

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Documentary

Music by John Williams
Disney+     
    
Music Editors
Ramiro Belgardt
Christopher Barnett MPSE
Mike Matessino

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Feature Motion Picture

Wicked
Universal Pictures

Supervising Music Editors
Jack Dolman
Catherine Wilson

Supervising Vocal Editor
Robin Baynton

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Game Dialogue / ADR

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Sledgehammer Games

Audio Directors
Jonathan Gosselin
Ian Mika
Jeremiah Sypult
Brian Tuey

Audio Leads
Collin Ayers
Darren Blondin
Scott Eckert
Jacob Harley

Supervising Sound Editor
Charles Deenen

Supervising Dialogue Editor
Robert Jackson

Senior Audio Artist
Ryan Garigliano

Dialogue Editors
Jessica Arkoff
Socrates Ayala
Kelli Baffoni
Terry Boyd
Roman Fusco
Cesar Marenco MPSE
Kevin Patel
Brandon Roos
Ruge Sun
Dani Turner
Rob Weiss
Maggie Wolf

Audio Artists
Justin Moreh
Darrell Tung

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Game Music

Star Wars Outlaws

Audio Director
Simon Koudriavtsev 

Music Editor
Ola Strandh

Senior Music Designer
Erik Jacobsson

Music Supervisor
Manu Bachet

Scoring Editor
John Kurlander

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Game Effects / Foley

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Audio Directors
Adam Boyd MPSE
Trevor Bresaw
Jonathan Gosselin
Ian Mika
Jeremiah Sypult
Brian Tuey

Supervising Sound Editor
Charles Deenen

Lead Sound Designers
Collin Ayers
Jai Berger
Darren Blondin
John Drelick
Jacob Harley
Nick Martin
Kevin Sherwood

Sound Designers
Mark Camperell MPSE
Nick D’Amato
Tom David
James Evans
Daniel P. Francis MPSE
Luis Galdames MPSE
Nick Interlandi
Austin Krier MPSE
Jim Lecroy
James Miller
Garrett Montgomery MPSE
Josh Moore
Michael Newton
Dominik Ragančík
Jordan Ruhala
Matthew Schaff MPSE
Nick Spradlin
Darrell Tung
Bryan O. Watkins

Technical Sound Designers
Sunglae Park
William Wise III

Principal Audio Designer
Nick Tremblay

Expert Sound Designers
Andy Bayless
Cameron Britton
Scott Eckert

Expert Audio Designer
Dominique Voegele

Sound Effects Editors
Landen Belardes
Cadmus Blackwood
Tyler Windsor

Senior Audio Designer
Mathieu Denis

Senior Audio Artist
Corina Bello
Logan Byers
Ryan Garigliano
Jasmine Jia
James McCawley
Vadim Nuniyants
Tim Schlie
Lee Staples

Junior Audio Artists
Tommy Lee
Justin Moreh

Foley Editor 
Rustam Himadiiev

Foley Artist
Bogdan Zavarzin

Audio Directors
Adam Boyd MPSE
Trevor Bresaw
Ian Mika
Jeremiah Sypult
Brian Tuey

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Student Film (Verna Fields Award)

Songbirds    
Savannah College of Art and Design

Supervising Sound Editor
Eugenio Mirafuentes

