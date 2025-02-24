WICKED, EMILIA PEREZ, & More Win MPSE Golden Reel Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE), the premier organization of entertainment sound editing professionals since 1953, has announced the winners for the 72nd Annual MPSE Golden Reel Awards, honoring outstanding achievement in sound editing, sound design, music editing and foley artistry in film, television and gaming. Winners were announced at the annual gala at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles.

Two honorary awards were also presented: Kevin Costner received the Filmmaker Award and supervising sound editor Greg Hedgepath, MPSE received the Career Achievement Award. Patton Oswalt served as the evening’s host, marking the third time he’s hosted the Golden Reel Awards. MPSE president David Barber presided over the festivities as the sound community came together to celebrate their own. The MPSE invited firefighters to attend the gala as special guests with the audience honoring them for their heroic efforts during the recent LA wildfires.

WINNERS FOR THE 72ND ANNUAL MPSE GOLDEN REEL AWARDS

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Animation

Secret Level: "Warhammer 40,000: They Shall Know No Fear"

Amazon Prime



Supervising Sound Editors

Brad North MPSE

Matt Yocum MPSE



Sound Designers

Joseph Fraioli

Nolan McNaughton MPSE

Ryan Sullivan



Sound Effects Editors

Chris Battaglia MPSE

Harry Cohen MPSE



Foley Editors

Matt Manselle

Matt Telsey



Foley Artist

Brian Straub

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Long Form Dialogue / ADR

Shōgun: "Ladies of the Willow World"

FX



Supervising Sound Editor

Brian J. Armstrong MPSE



Sound Editor

Damon Cohoon



Dialogue Editor

John Creed MPSE



ADR Editor

Ayako Yamauchi MPSE



Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Long Form Effects / Foley

Ripley: “III Sommerso"

Netflix



Supervising Sound Editor

Michael Feuser

Lawrence Zipf



Sound Designers

Bill R. Dean MPSE

Angelo Palazzo MPSE

Lawrence Zipf



Foley Editor

Igor Nikolic



Sound Effects Editors

David Forshee MPSE

Wyatt Sprague



Supervising Foley Editor

Matt Haasch



Foley Artists

Sandra Fox

Steve Hammond

Goro Koyama

Andy Malcolm

Jay Peck



Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Short Form

Earthsounds: “Australian Forests”

Apple TV+



Supervising Sound Editor

Kate Hopkins



Sound Effect Editor

Tom Mercer



Foley Editor

Ellie Bowler



Foley Artist

Rory Joseph



Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation

The Wild Robot

Universal Pictures



Supervising Sound Editors

Brian Chumney

Leff Lefferts



Sound Designer

Randy Thom MPSE



Sound Effects Editors

David Farmer MPSE

David Hughes

Jamey Scott MPSE



Dialogue Editor

Rich Quinn



Foley Editors

Malcolm Fife

Dee Selby



Foley Artists

Ronni Brown

Jana Vance



Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Documentary

The Blue Angels

Amazon Prime



Supervising Sound Editor

Robert Stambler MPSE



Sound Effects Editor

Ryan "Sully" Sullivan



Dialogue Editor

Emma Present



Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing –Feature International

Emilia Pérez

Netflix



Supervising Sound Editor

Aymeric Devoldère



Sound Designer

Cyril Holtz



Supervising Dialogue Editor

Hortense Bailly



Supervising ADR Editor

Carolina Santana



Foley Editor

Antoine Swertvaegher



Foley Artist

Gregory Vincent



Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Dialogue / ADR

Saturday Night

Columbia Pictures



Supervising Sound Editors

David Butler

Will Files MPSE

Lee Gilmore MPSE



Dialogue Editors

Helen Luttrell

Emma Present



Sound Editor

Matt Cloud



Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Effects / Foley

Dune: Part Two

Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures



Supervising Sound Editor

Richard King



Sound Designers

Dave Whitehead MPSE

Michael Babcock

Lee Gilmore MPSE

Randy Torres



Sound Effects Editors

Brent Burge

Hayden Collow

Melanie Graham

Michael Mitchell

Jeff Sawyer

Matt Stutter MPSE

Chris Terhune



Supervising Foley Editor

Chris Flick



Foley Editor

Willard Overstreet



Foley Artists

John Cucci

Dan O’Connell



Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Animation

Arcane: "The Dirt Under Your Nails"

Netflix



Supervising Sound Editors

Brad Beaumont MPSE

Eliot Connors MPSE



Sound Effects Editor

Stephen P. Robinson MPSE



Supervising Music Editor

Alexander Temple



Music Editors

Andrew Kierszenbaum

Sebastien Najand

Alex Seaver



Foley Editor

PJ Pascual



Foley Artists

John Cucci

Dan O'Connell



Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Documentary

Apollo 13: Survival

Netflix



Supervising Sound Editor

Paul Darling



Sound Editor

Greg Gettens



Foley Editor

Olly Freemantle



Foley Artist

Rebecca Heathcote



Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-theatrical Feature

Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver

Netflix



Supervising Sound Editors

Scott Hecker MPSE

Chuck Michael MPSE



Sound Effects Designers

Scott Hecker MPSE

Chuck Michael MPSE

Nick Interlandi

Bryan Jerden MPSE

Alexander Pugh MPSE

Andrew Vernon MPSE



Sound Effects Editors

Greg ten Bosch MPSE

Brad Sokol MPSE



Supervising Dialogue / ADR Editor

Jessie Anne Spence MPSE



Dialogue/ADR Editors

Michael Hertlein

Arielle McGrail

Byron Wilson



Supervising Foley Editor

Mark Pappas



Supervising Foley Artist

Gary Hecker MPSE



Foley Editor

Jeff Gross



Foley Artists

Michael Broomberg

Mike Horton



Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Broadcast Long Form



The Penguin: “Cent’Anni"

HBO Max



Supervising Music Editor

Ben Holiday



Music Editors

Chad Birmingham

Luke Dennis



Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Broadcast Short Form



Only Murders in the Building: "My Best Friend’s Wedding"

Hulu



Music Editor

Michah Liberman



Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Documentary



Music by John Williams

Disney+



Music Editors

Ramiro Belgardt

Christopher Barnett MPSE

Mike Matessino



Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Feature Motion Picture



Wicked

Universal Pictures



Supervising Music Editors

Jack Dolman

Catherine Wilson



Supervising Vocal Editor

Robin Baynton



Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Game Dialogue / ADR



Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Sledgehammer Games



Audio Directors

Jonathan Gosselin

Ian Mika

Jeremiah Sypult

Brian Tuey



Audio Leads

Collin Ayers

Darren Blondin

Scott Eckert

Jacob Harley



Supervising Sound Editor

Charles Deenen



Supervising Dialogue Editor

Robert Jackson



Senior Audio Artist

Ryan Garigliano



Dialogue Editors

Jessica Arkoff

Socrates Ayala

Kelli Baffoni

Terry Boyd

Roman Fusco

Cesar Marenco MPSE

Kevin Patel

Brandon Roos

Ruge Sun

Dani Turner

Rob Weiss

Maggie Wolf



Audio Artists

Justin Moreh

Darrell Tung



Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Game Music



Star Wars Outlaws



Audio Director

Simon Koudriavtsev



Music Editor

Ola Strandh



Senior Music Designer

Erik Jacobsson



Music Supervisor

Manu Bachet



Scoring Editor

John Kurlander



Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Game Effects / Foley



Call of Duty: Black Ops 6



Audio Directors

Adam Boyd MPSE

Trevor Bresaw

Jonathan Gosselin

Ian Mika

Jeremiah Sypult

Brian Tuey



Supervising Sound Editor

Charles Deenen



Lead Sound Designers

Collin Ayers

Jai Berger

Darren Blondin

John Drelick

Jacob Harley

Nick Martin

Kevin Sherwood



Sound Designers

Mark Camperell MPSE

Nick D’Amato

Tom David

James Evans

Daniel P. Francis MPSE

Luis Galdames MPSE

Nick Interlandi

Austin Krier MPSE

Jim Lecroy

James Miller

Garrett Montgomery MPSE

Josh Moore

Michael Newton

Dominik Ragančík

Jordan Ruhala

Matthew Schaff MPSE

Nick Spradlin

Darrell Tung

Bryan O. Watkins



Technical Sound Designers

Sunglae Park

William Wise III



Principal Audio Designer

Nick Tremblay



Expert Sound Designers

Andy Bayless

Cameron Britton

Scott Eckert



Expert Audio Designer

Dominique Voegele



Sound Effects Editors

Landen Belardes

Cadmus Blackwood

Tyler Windsor



Senior Audio Designer

Mathieu Denis



Senior Audio Artist

Corina Bello

Logan Byers

Ryan Garigliano

Jasmine Jia

James McCawley

Vadim Nuniyants

Tim Schlie

Lee Staples



Junior Audio Artists

Tommy Lee

Justin Moreh



Foley Editor

Rustam Himadiiev



Foley Artist

Bogdan Zavarzin



Audio Directors

Adam Boyd MPSE

Trevor Bresaw

Ian Mika

Jeremiah Sypult

Brian Tuey



Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Student Film (Verna Fields Award)



Songbirds

Savannah College of Art and Design



Supervising Sound Editor

Eugenio Mirafuentes

