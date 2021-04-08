WHEN PHILIP MET MISSY Available to Stream on April 27

Every resident in the small town of Hartville, Ohio knows that if you want the latest town gossip, you have to head over to the local fast-food joint. In a town of only 3,000 people, coffee shops are limited, and most folks meet to chat and enjoy their morning brew in the middle of a busy drive-through restaurant. One of those locals is Philip Snider. Philip and his wife, Roberta, were longtime Hartville residents, until his wife's sudden disappearance. Rumors swell that Philip had something to do with it, but no one knows for sure.

One day, a new resident of the town, Missy, walks into the restaurant, and things are never the same. She strikes up an unusual friendship with Philip, and the town holds its breath from afar. What starts out as a meet-cute then swirls into a cycle of surprising and sinister twists that viewers won't see coming. WHEN PHILIP MET MISSY begins streaming on discovery+ beginning April 27.

"This special contains deeply flawed characters, shifting motives and unreliable sources, all living under an enormous cloud of suspicion," said Lisa Holme, Group SVP Content and Commercial Strategy for discovery+. "For months this story pushed a small town down a path of rampant speculation, and viewers will be on the edge of their seats waiting to see the shocking ending."

In this fast-paced two-hour special, secrets are REVEALED at every turn. Although it starts as town gossip about why Philip is talking to another woman when his wife is missing, dark behaviors are soon unearthed surrounding both Philip and Missy. From an ailing family member, to a murder plot, police get wind of the gossip and begin an intensive investigation. Viewers will wonder, who is the culprit? Is there even a crime? And what truly is going on between these two seemingly innocent coffee regulars?

With an abundance of real-life footage and archival content, viewers can hear Philip and Missy's actual conversations over the months of their romance. Raw surveillance footage shows their every move, giving viewers fly-on-the-wall access to what really occurred in this jaw-dropping case. Using interviews with family, law enforcement and witnesses to the budding romance, WHEN PHILIP MET MISSY documents the darker side of a love story, and shows that even with everything caught on camera, nothing appears to be as it seems.

WHEN PHILIP MET MISSY produced for discovery+ by MAK Pictures. Executive Producers for MAK Pictures are Mark Kadin, Will Ehbrecht and Greg Spring. For discovery+, Pamela Deutsch is Executive Producer.