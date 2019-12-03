WHEN I WAS YOU Adaptation in Development from Will Packer

Variety reports that Will Packer and Focus Features will develop "When I Was You," a film adaptation based on the novel of the same name by Amber Garza.

"When I Was You" centers on a woman named Kelly Medina who becomes obsessed with another Kelly Medina - a single mother half her age who lives in her same town, has a baby boy, and has her whole life ahead of her. When they become friends, she finds a renewed sense of purpose taking care of the young woman and her baby.

"Amber Garza writes edgy and tense psychological thrillers that keep her readers on the edge of their seats," Packer said. "We're excited about collaborating with Focus Features on material this good."

Will Packer is known for producing "Girls Trip," "Night School," "What Men Want," "Little," and "Think Like a Man."

Read the original story on Variety.





