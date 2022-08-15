Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
WESTWORLD Season Four Soundtrack Out Today

Westworld returned for its fourth season June 26 on HBO and HBO Max.

Aug. 15, 2022  

WaterTower Music is thrilled to announce that Emmy Award- Winning, Grammy® Award - nominated composer Ramin Djawadi's (Game of Thrones, Westworld, Iron Man and the forthcoming House of the Dragon) Westworld: Season 4 (Soundtrack from the HBO® Series) has just been released and is now available to stream and download at all digital retailers.

As has been Djawadi's thematic approach on each of his Westworld soundtracks from HBO's Emmy-winning drama series, the 34-track album features the lauded composer's original music along with unique versions of well-known songs which were originally performed by Radiohead, Billie Eilish, Frank Ocean, Metallica, Lana Del Rey, Nine Inch Nails, and Lou Reed - all of which were heard throughout Westworld: Season 4.

Fans can experience all the incredible music from each season of Westworld in the Official Westworld Playlist, which includes all the music from Westworld: Season 4 along with Djawadi's imaginative musical choices from previous seasons, including incredible versions of tracks originally performed by artists such as The Rolling Stones, Kanye West, The Weeknd, Amy Winehouse, Nirvana, Guns 'N Roses, among many others.

Westworld returned for its fourth season June 26 on HBO and HBO Max. The Emmy-winning drama series is a dark odyssey about the fate of sentient life on earth, starring Evan Rachel Wood, Emmy® winner Thandiwe Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Luke Hemsworth, Aaron Paul, James Marsden, and Angela Sarafyan.

Westworld was created for television by Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy, who are executive producers with Alison Schapker, Denise Thé, J.J. Abrams, Athena Wickham, Richard J. Lewis, and Ben Stephenson. Production companies: Kilter Films and Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television; based on the film written by Michael Crichton.

Listen to the soundtrack here:



