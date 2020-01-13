WESTWORLD Returns March 15 on HBO

The Emmy winning drama series WESTWORLD returns for its eight-episode third season SUNDAY, MARCH 15 (9:00-10:10 p.m. ET/PT), exclusively on HBO. A dark odyssey about the dawn of artificial consciousness and the birth of a new form of life on Earth, the show was created for television by Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy, who are also executive producers.

The series is also available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners' streaming platforms.

Returning cast members include Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores, Emmy winner Thandie Newton as Maeve, Ed Harris as Man in Black, Jeffrey Wright as Bernard, Tessa Thompson as Charlotte, Luke Hemsworth as Stubbs, Simon Quarterman as Lee Sizemore and Rodrigo Santoro as Hector Escaton.

Joining the cast this season are Aaron Paul ("Breaking Bad," "Bojack Horseman"), Vincent Cassel ("Black Swan"), Lena Waithe (HBO's "A Black Lady Sketch Show," "Master of None"), Scott Mescudi (HBO's upcoming "We Are Who We Are"), Marshawn Lynch ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine"), John Gallagher Jr. (HBO's "The Newsroom" and "Olive Kitteridge"), Michael Ealy ("Stumptown") and Tommy Flanagan ("Sons of Anarchy").

The first two seasons of WESTWORLD received a combined 42 Emmy nominations. The second season's 20 Emmy nominations resulted in three wins, including: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Thandie Newton), Outstanding Makeup for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic) and Outstanding Hairstyling for a Single-Camera Series.

WESTWORLD was created for television by Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy, who are executive producers with J.J. Abrams, Athena Wickham, Richard J. Lewis, Ben Stephenson, and Denise Thé. Production companies: Kilter Films and Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television; based on the film written by Michael Crichton.

Additional Westworld information can be found at https://www.hbo.com/westworld





