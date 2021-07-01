WAVEMAKERS Docu-Series about Swim Across America Premieres July 8

Every 15 minutes, 50 Americans are diagnosed with cancer. That's close to 1.9 million new cases of cancer diagnosed just this year with an estimated 600,000 cancer deaths. But those statistics DON'T tell the whole story. Within someone's cancer journey, there are remarkable stories. Stories of triumph, stories of courage, stories of pioneers and stories of heartbreak that inspire.

WaveMakers is a new docu-series about Swim Across America, produced by Browning Production & Entertainment, and airing on the Discovery Life Network beginning July 8 at 8:00 p.m. (EST). It is a six-episode series that shares the stories of patients, survivors, family members, oncologists, swimmers, volunteers and Olympians who are all striving to make waves in the fight against cancer.

"WaveMakers showcases the Swim Across America community that is changing the face of cancer," noted Rob Butcher, CEO of Swim Across America. "Our grants have led to breakthrough treatments such as immunotherapy that are saving lives. WaveMakers is a beautiful showcase of stories, and how the disease changes lives. We hope that viewers will be inspired and in watching WaveMakers know that there is hope."

Grammy Award-winning Zac Brown Band-member John Driskell Hopkins wrote the theme song "I'll Take you Home" for WaveMakers and provides the voice-over for the six episodes.

"I wrote 'I'll Take You Home' to honor our family friend Grace Bunke, who sadly lost her life to osteosarcoma, and inspire her mother Vicki who is carrying on Grace's legacy through Swim Across America to help others," said John Driskell Hopkins. "I'm honored to be part of the story that brings a message of hope to so many."

WaveMakers six-part docu-series will air for six weeks on Discovery Life Network. The first episode will air July 8 at 8 p.m., (EST). The trailer and broadcast schedule with show titles are available at wavemakers.tv.

Episode 1: July 8th; A 14-year old with osteosarcoma patient inspires a movement

Episode 2: July 15th; A mom honors her daughter's legacy

Episode 3: July 22; Olympians and survivors inspiring each other

Episode 4: July 29; Why is it so hard to cure cancer?

Episode 5: August 5; When will cancer finally be cured?

Episode 6: August 12; A family overcomes heartbreak to find purpose with Swim Across America