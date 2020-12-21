Vision Films Rides Into The New Year With Equestrian Film HOPE'S LEGACY

Vision Films Inc. ("Vision") announces the digital release of equestrian film Hope's Legacy on January 5, 2021. The full-length feature from Director and Producer Douglas B. Maddox and Producer Anne E. Maddox of DBM Films will be available on cable and streaming platforms in the US and Canada; it is the sequel to the popular film Christmas Ranch (2016), seen on Showtime and Netflix. Original music by The Grey Havens and Tori Martin. Set and filmed entirely on location in the world of Maryland equestrian competition, the film addresses themes including relationships, independence, and horses - ideal for horse crazy girls and any horse fan who enjoys developing and nurturing relationships with the beautiful and empowering animals.

Synopsis: Hope's Legacy picks up approximately 15 years after Christmas Ranch and finds Lizzy (Taylor Lyons), now a young woman, the heir to her late grandmother's ranch. Determined to hold on to it, she finds her way into equestrian eventing with the help of former event rider and coach Linda (Dyan Cannon). Lizzy learns to stand tall as she faces challenges from her competitor Bethany (Abigail Reed) and planning her upcoming wedding with fiancé, James (Allen Williamson).

The film stars three-time Oscar nominee Dyan Cannon (Heaven Can Wait), real life couple Taylor Lyons-Williamson and Allen Williamson (Christmas Ranch), Ken Arnold (The Night Watchmen, Men in Black II), Jodi Dawson (12 Monkeys, The Sixth Sense), Dylan Steele, Steffanie Smith, Brian Landis, Abigail Reed, and Donald Imm.

Lise Romanoff, CEO and Managing Director of Vision Films says, "Hope's Legacy is a beautiful film that shares positive, empowering lessons of resilience for young women and is inspirational for all ages. Dyan Cannon is an inspiration as well! What a great way to start the New Year."

Director, Douglas Maddox shares, "Hope's Legacy is a passion project for me and our family. The film highlights Maryland horse farms and the sport of equine eventing. Dyan Cannon and the great cast, crew, and sponsors made this film a reality. It is a timeless and beautiful story that shows you can live your dream and leave a positive legacy behind."

This film has received The Dove Foundation's Dove Seal for All Ages. It is also a three-time Equus Film Festival winner.

Hope's Legacy will be available on: iTunes, Vimeo, Amazon, GooglePlay, Vudu, and Vimeo, and across hundreds of U.S. cable providers including Comcast, Spectrum, Charter, Cox, Dish, DIRECTV and more.

Watch the trailer here: