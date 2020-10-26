Violet Chachki Announces Rescheduled Tour Dates For August 2021
International drag performer and global fashion icon Violet Chachki has announced rescheduled tour dates for her A Lot More Me North American Tour to August 2021.
The multi-talented entertainer will perform a spectacle of all things Violet-part drag, part fashion, part burlesque, and part circus stunts. The A Lot More Me tour is now slated to kick off in Victoria, BC on August 5 at Royal Theatre and wraps up in San Francisco on August 29 at 1015 Folsom. Refund policies from the rescheduled dates will vary by location and through the ticket provider. We suggest contacting the provider for instructions. Stay tuned for more updates and visit VioletChachki.com for the latest information and tickets.
A Lot More Me 2021 Dates:
Aug 05 - Victoria, BC @ Royal Theatre
Aug 06 - Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue
Aug 07 - Calgary, AB @ Palace Theatre
Aug 08 - Edmonton, AB @Union Hall
Aug 11 - Winnipeg, MB @ Club Regent
Aug 14 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
Aug 15 - Montreal, QC @ L' Olympia
Aug 19 - Detroit, MI @ MotorCity Casino
Aug 20 - Hanover, MD @ Live! Casino
Aug 22 - New York, @ NY Webster Hall
Aug 25 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
Aug 26 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
Aug 27 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
Aug 28 - Los Angeles, CA @The Belasco
Aug 29 - San Francisco, CA @1015 Folsom
Violet Chachki has built a digital following of over 2.5 million including an Instagram and recently launched Youtube channel chronicling her eccentric fashion and beauty looks, and witty commentary of iconic moments in fashion.
Photo Credit: Ryan Croxton