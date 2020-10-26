Violet Chachki Announces Rescheduled Tour Dates For August 2021

International drag performer and global fashion icon.

International drag performer and global fashion icon Violet Chachki has announced rescheduled tour dates for her A Lot More Me North American Tour to August 2021.

The multi-talented entertainer will perform a spectacle of all things Violet-part drag, part fashion, part burlesque, and part circus stunts. The A Lot More Me tour is now slated to kick off in Victoria, BC on August 5 at Royal Theatre and wraps up in San Francisco on August 29 at 1015 Folsom. Refund policies from the rescheduled dates will vary by location and through the ticket provider. We suggest contacting the provider for instructions. Stay tuned for more updates and visit VioletChachki.com for the latest information and tickets.



A Lot More Me 2021 Dates:



Aug 05 - Victoria, BC @ Royal Theatre

Aug 06 - Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue

Aug 07 - Calgary, AB @ Palace Theatre

Aug 08 - Edmonton, AB @Union Hall

Aug 11 - Winnipeg, MB @ Club Regent

Aug 14 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

Aug 15 - Montreal, QC @ L' Olympia

Aug 19 - Detroit, MI @ MotorCity Casino

Aug 20 - Hanover, MD @ Live! Casino

Aug 22 - New York, @ NY Webster Hall

Aug 25 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

Aug 26 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

Aug 27 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

Aug 28 - Los Angeles, CA @The Belasco

Aug 29 - San Francisco, CA @1015 Folsom



Violet Chachki has built a digital following of over 2.5 million including an Instagram and recently launched Youtube channel chronicling her eccentric fashion and beauty looks, and witty commentary of iconic moments in fashion.

Photo Credit: Ryan Croxton

