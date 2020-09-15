Vinny Pastore Premieres First Podcast FUHGEDDABOUDIT

Listen to the first episode here!

Storic Media Podcast Network, a division of United Stations Media Network, heads into fall with an exciting new podcast lineup kicking off September 15 with the debut of beloved actor and comedian Vinny Pastore's podcast, Fuhgeddaboudit with Vinny Pastore, Featuring Goumba Johnny.

Fuhgeddaboudit with Vinny Pastore is a light hearted comedy podcast hosted by Pastore with his good friend, comedian, and radio personality, Goumba Johnny. Fuhgeddaboudit's weekly episodes will feature funny banter and storytelling around a host of celebrity guest interviews including Tony Darrow, Chazz Palminteri, Steven and Maureen Van Zandt, Kathrine Narducci, Colin Quin, and more. To hear the first episode featuring guest Tony Darrow and to subscribe, go here.

"Radio has been my life-long passion -- from when I was a DJ at the famed Lollipop Club to DJ'ing at my own club, The Crazy Horse, and then five years on SiriusXM with The Wise Guy Show," says Pastore. "I am so happy to be back at the mic with Fuhgeddaboudit along with my co-host and lifelong friend, Goumba Johnny!"

"We are thrilled to welcome Vinny -- a tremendously funny and talented entertainer - as well as Johnny, an incredible comedian, to Storic. Vinny and Johnny are absolutely hysterical together - and Fuhgeddaboudit will be no different. With an inside look into Vinny's world, from Sopranos anecdotes to life, and friends, the show is no doubt going to give your ears a treat," says Kristin Verbitsky, Storic Founder and President.

Episodes will air as audio and video and will be available on Apple, Google, Stitcher, Spotify, Amazon, Audible, and YouTube. For more info go to Storic.com and follow @storicmedia and @Fuhgeddabouditthepodcast.

Fuhgeddaboudit with Vinny Pastore joins the new podcast network's slate of diverse programing that spans multiple genres including true crime, lifestyle, fan-casts, comedy, drama, music, children's content, and more.

Storic plans to launch eight exciting new podcasts this fall featuring an array of hosts and entertainment. The new programming will join the current lineup that includes prominent podcasts, Hollywood Raw, The Triple R with Riki Rachtman, Open House Party Uncut, and Melissa Rivers Group Text.

Listen to the first episode here:

