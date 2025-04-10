Video: Watch the Trailer for the New Netflix Adaptation of Judy Blume's FOREVER

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Netflix has released the official trailer for Mara Brock Akil's Forever, a modern reimagining of Judy Blume's groundbreaking 1975 novel. The series is an epic love story of two Black teens exploring romance and their identities through the awkward journey of being each other’s firsts, set in Los Angeles, 2018. Forever premieres on Netflix on May 8th.

In a quote to Netflix's Tudum, Blume said “I’m thrilled that Mara has chosen to tell this story through her own lens. It is gratifying to know that, 50 years after its release, the love story at the core of Forever is still resonating with audiences."

Forever stars Lovie Simone, Michael Cooper Jr., Karen Pittman, Wood Harris, Xosha Roquemore, Marvin Winans III, Niles Fitch, Barry Shabaka Henley, Ali Gallo, Adriyan Rae, Paigion Walker, Xavier Mills, E’myri Crutchfield, and Yusef Thomas. Mara Brock Akil serves as the showrunner, creator, and writer for the series.

