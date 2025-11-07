Video: Watch the Trailer for WORDS + MUSIC Docuseries Feat. John Legend, Alanis Morissette & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The official trailer has been released for Words + Music, a new music docuseries based on Audible’s audio series of the same name. The series will premiere on MGM+ on November 30th, and features Elvis Costello, nine-time Grammy winner Sheryl Crow, 13-time Grammy winner John Legend, and seven-time Grammy winner Alanis Morissette.

Words + Music will feature iconic artists sharing stories about songs pivotal to their careers, followed by all-new performances of those songs either solo or with a band. The visual adaptation was shot on Amazon MGM Studio’s immersive volume stage, allowing the creation of dynamic visual narratives that complement each artist's storytelling. As the artists' stories unfold, the environment around them transforms to reflect each anecdote and song, creating an intimate yet visually stunning experience.

Filmed on Culver Studios’ cutting-edge Stage 15, Words + Music features a 79' x 80' LED volume with a 26-foot ceiling and a 74-foot scenic deck, an immersive virtual production environment powered by 105 motion capture cameras and state-of-the-art ROE BP2 LED panels.

Audible’s Words + Music audio series fuses music and storytelling, allowing artists to express themselves and connect with listeners. With more than 40 installments, Audible’s Words + Music slate boasts an extensive roster of iconic musicians, including Usher, Mariah Carey, Pete Townshend, Snoop Dogg, Eddie Vedder, Yo-Yo Ma, James Taylor, Sting, Chuck D, Brandy, George Clinton, and more. For more information on Words + Music, please visit here. The series is produced by Gunpowder & Sky and Audible.

Episode Schedule

Episode 101: “JOHN LEGEND” - Sunday, November 30 at 9:00PM ET/PT

John Legend revisits his journey to Get Lifted, sharing songs, struggles, and the early breaks that launched him, from Lauryn Hill to Kanye West.

Episode 102: “Sheryl Crow” - Sunday, December 7 at 9:00PM ET/PT

Sheryl Crow traces her path from Missouri roots to global fame, performing hits as visuals bring her life story to vivid, intimate focus.

Episode 103: “Elvis Costello” - Sunday, December 14 at 9:00PM ET/PT

Elvis Costello, joined by the Imposters and guests, blends classics and new songs with family photos and art projected on immersive screens.

Episode 104: “Alanis Morissette” - Sunday, December 21 at 9:00PM ET/PT

Alanis Morissette performs hits and new works, reflecting on healing, anger, and art as immersive visuals mirror her music and spiritual journey.