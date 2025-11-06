Video: Watch the Trailer for PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS Season 2

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Disney+ has unveiled the official trailer for season two of the Disney+ Original series “Percy Jackson and Olympians." Based on The Sea of Monsters, the second book in Rick Riordan’s best-selling series, the new season promises new monsters, action-packed mayhem and higher stakes than ever as the young demigods embark on a perilous quest to save Camp Half-Blood and their friend Grover.

Season two of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” premieres December 10, with a two-episode debut on Disney+ and Hulu, with new episodes rolling out every Wednesday.

After Camp Half-Blood’s protective border is breached, Percy Jackson embarks on an epic odyssey into the Sea of Monsters IN SEARCH OF his best friend Grover and THE ONE thing that may save the camp — the legendary Golden Fleece. With help from Annabeth, Clarisse and his newfound cyclops half-brother Tyson, Percy’s survival becomes essential to stopping Luke, the Titan Kronos, and their impending plan to bring down Camp Half-Blood — and ultimately, Olympus.

The second season stars Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn and Daniel Diemer, alongside a star-studded roster of recurring and guest stars including Broadway's Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jason Mantzoukas, Glynn Turman, Timothy Simons, Virginia Kull, Courtney B. Vance, Andra Day, Adam Copeland, Sandra Bernhard, Margaret Cho, Kristen Schaal, Tamara Smart, Rosemarie DeWitt, Toby Stephens and more.

Created by Rick Riordan and Jonathan E. Steinberg, Season 2 of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” is executive produced by Steinberg and Dan Shotz alongside Rick Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, Craig Silverstein, The Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Bert Salke, The Gotham Group’s Jeremy Bell, D.J. Goldberg, James Bobin, Jim Rowe, Albert Kim, Jason Ensler and Sarah Watson.

Also starting December 10, fans can get more exclusive season two content with the Percy Jackson and the Olympians Official Podcast, an unscripted companion series offering behind-the-scenes access to the series. Podcast episodes will be available to watch on Disney+, Hulu and YouTube, or listen to on various podcast platforms. A new podcast episode will be available after each new episode of Percy Jackson and the Olympians premieres.

Season three of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” is currently in production in Vancouver. In the meantime, fans can relive the excitement of the first season, now streaming on Disney+ and coming to Hulu beginning Monday, November 10.

Photo Credit: Disney