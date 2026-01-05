Video: Go Behind the Scenes of STRANGER THINGS 5 in Trailer for New Documentary

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Following the series finale of the megahit Stranger Things, Netflix will release "One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5," a documentary offering an inside look at the making of the final installment of the Duffer Brothers' generation-defining series.

Growing up in Durham, North Carolina, we dreamed of becoming filmmakers—but Hollywood felt impossibly far away," The Duffer Brothers told Tudum.com. "Everything changed when we watched the behind-the-scenes documentaries for The Lord of the Rings— on-the-ground films that showed the real nuts and bolts of how a massive production actually gets made. We saw how stressed Peter Jackson was and thought: yep, that’s the dream. With the decline of physical media, that kind of behind-the-scenes storytelling has largely disappeared. We wanted to bring it back. One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things Season 5—beautifully captured and directed by Martina Radwan—is our attempt to do just that. If you love Stranger Things, or if you’re simply curious how a major Hollywood production comes to life, this one’s for you.”

The behind-the-scenes chronicle follows the cast, creators, and crew as they bring the final season to life and say goodbye to the show that first debuted in 2016. Directed by Martina Radwan, One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5 is a MakeMake production premiering January 12, only on Netflix. Check out the trailer now.

All five seasons of Stranger Things are now streaming on Netflix. Created by the Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things debuted in July 2016 and quickly became one of Netflix’s most popular television series ever, with its fourth season alone amassing over 140.7 million views globally. The prequel play, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, which won four Tony Awards, made its Broadway debut this April. Find out how the new season connects to the Broadway play in our guide here.