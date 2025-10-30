Video: Watch the Trailer for Michelle Obama’s New ABC Special

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Robin Roberts sits down with former first lady Michelle Obama for a candid and intimate conversation about the evolution of her style and the power of fashion in the new special “Michelle Obama: The Style, The Power, The Look – A Conversation with Robin Roberts – Special Edition of 20/20." The special airs Sunday, Nov. 2 (8:01-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC and streams next day on Disney+and Hulu. Check out the trailer now.

The “Good Morning America” co-anchor joins Obama at Marymount University in Virginia in advance of her upcoming book, “The Look” — a celebration of style from the moment she entered the public eye — to discuss the lessons she’s sharing about her newfound confidence and empowerment.

Obama shares the important role and at times complex role fashion has played in her life, from designing her own prom dress at a young age to navigating living in the spotlight as the first Black first lady of the United States and helping define who she is today. A passionate supporter of future generations and education, Obama surprises past and present students who are working to make their own marks on fashion.

The special also features interviews with Obama’s longtime stylist Meredith Koop, her makeup artist Carl Ray, and hairstylists Yene Damtew and Njeri Radway, along with top designers Diane von Furstenberg, Jason Wu, Tracy Reese and Narciso Rodriquez and fashion commentators.

“Michelle Obama: The Style, The Power, The Look – A Conversation with Robin Roberts – Special Edition of 20/20” is produced by ABC News Studios and “20/20.” Janice Johnston and Karen Leo are executive producers. David Sloan is senior executive producer.