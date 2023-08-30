Video: Watch the Trailer For Emerald Fennell's SALTBURN

SALTBURN will release in theaters November 24, 2023.

By: Aug. 30, 2023

Academy Award winning filmmaker Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) brings us a beautifully wicked tale of privilege and desire in Saltburn. Watch the trailer for the new film, set to be released in theaters November 24, below!

Struggling to find his place at Oxford University, student Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan) finds himself drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi), who invites him to Saltburn, his eccentric family’s sprawling estate, for a summer never to be forgotten.

The cast also includes Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, Alison Oliver, Archie Madekwe, and Carey Mulligan.

The film is produced by Emerald Fennell, p.g.a; Margot Robbie, p.g.a; and Josey McNamara, p.g.a.

Watch the trailer here:




