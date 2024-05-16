Video: Watch the Official Trailer for NEVER LET GO Starring Halle Berry

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lionsgate has just dropped the trailer for Never Let Go, the upcoming psychological thriller starring Halle Berry.

From visionary director Alexandre Aja (The Hills Have Eyes, Crawl) and the creative minds behind Stranger Things and Arrival comes NEVER LET GO. In this new psychological thriller/horror, as an Evil takes over the world beyond their front doorstep, the only protection for a mother, played by Academy Award® winner Halle Berry (Actress in a Leading Role, 2001 –Monster’s Ball), and her twin sons is their house and their family’s protective bond.

Needing to stay connected at all times – even tethering themselves with ropes – they cling to one another, urging each other to never let go. But when one of the boys questions if the evil is real, the TIES THAT BIND them together are severed, triggering a terrifying fight for survival.

In addition to Berry, the cast includes Percy Daggs IV and Anthony B. Jenkins.

The film is directed by Alexandre Aja, with a screenplay by KC Coughlin & Ryan Grassby.

Producers are Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, Dan Levine, and Alexandre Aja with Halle Berry, Holly Jeter, Daniel Clarke, Emily Morris, Christopher Woodrow, and Connor DiGregorio serving as executive producers.

Never Let Go will be released in theaters on September 27.

